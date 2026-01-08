Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2025 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM , Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2025 on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q4 2025 Earnings Call:

Date: January 30, 2026 Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e63pzqqy

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI62c064606ec84abf9b6abb580ca74c4b

Audio replay will be available after the conference until January 30, 2027:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com

Phone: +46 709578171

