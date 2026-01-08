Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2025 Earnings Call
08 Jan, 2026, 08:44 GMT
STOCKHOLM , Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2025 on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Q4 2025 Earnings Call:
|
Date:
|
January 30, 2026
|
Time:
|
14:00 - 15:00 CET
|
Main speaker:
|
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e63pzqqy
To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI62c064606ec84abf9b6abb580ca74c4b
Audio replay will be available after the conference until January 30, 2027:
www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
Transcript will be available on:
www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171
