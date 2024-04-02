Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2024 Earnings Call
02 Apr, 2024, 07:39 BST
STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2024 on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
|
Q1 2024 Earnings Call:
|
Date:
|
April 26, 2024
|
Time:
|
14:00 – 15:00 CET
|
Main speaker:
|
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u3ygbhjn
To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f6a1ee76e3f4d83aa94a5f2ae45318d
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until April 26, 2025
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
