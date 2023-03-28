Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2023 Earnings Call
28 Mar, 2023, 13:55 BST
STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the first quarter 2023 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET
Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone.
To attend by webcast, please use link
Webcast registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uyab7u4j
To attend by phone, please use link
Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef888a5523dc4f829ff1d166090a6ee2
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until May 31, 2023.
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp V.P.
Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
