Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2020 Earnings Call
11 Jan, 2021, 11:12 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EST).
The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
|
Time:
|
14:00-15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EST)
|
Main Speaker:
|
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
|
Attend the webcast:
|
Follow the link on our web
|
Attend by phone:
|
To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
|
United Kingdom Intl.:
United States of America:
|
+44 (0) 203 0095709
+1 6467871226
|
Sweden:
|
+46 (0) 850692169
|
Confirmation Code:
|
8247115
Audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 26, 2021.
Transcript will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentation transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
