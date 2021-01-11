Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2020 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EST).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

  

                                   

Time:

                             

 14:00-15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EST)                                            

                                   

Main Speaker:

                                   

 

 Mikael Bratt, President & CEO                                            

                                   

Attend the webcast:
                                      

                                   

 Follow the link on our web
 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ibc4xeuq

                                               

 

Attend by phone:

 

 To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:    

 

 

United Kingdom Intl.:

                              

United States of America: 

 +44 (0) 203 0095709                                 

 

 +1 6467871226                                      

 

Sweden:

 

 

+46 (0) 850692169

 

                                  

Confirmation Code:

 

8247115






Audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 26, 2021.

Transcript will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentation transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/

Best regards,
  
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

