Invitation to Autoliv's Q4 2018 Earnings Call
22 Jan, 2019, 13:51 GMT
Autoliv Inc. plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2018 on Tuesday January 29, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com.
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
|
Time:
|
14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)
|
Main speaker:
|
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
|
Attend the webcast:
|
Follow the link on our web
|
Attend by phone:
|
To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
|
National free phone - United Kingdom:
|
08006941461
|
National free phone - United States of America:
|
18662801157
|
National free phone - Sweden:
|
0200883522
|
International Call:
|
+44 (0) 3333009785
Confirmation Code: 4265029
Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 6, 2019.
Transcript: Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Reports & presentations & transcripts.
CONTACT:
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46-(0)-8-587-206-71
