Invitation to Autoliv's Q4 2018 Earnings Call

Autoliv

22 Jan, 2019, 13:51 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv Inc. plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2018 on Tuesday January 29, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com.

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 

 

14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

 


Main speaker:

 

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

 

Attend the webcast:

 

Follow the link on our web

 

Attend by phone: 

 

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

 

National free phone - United Kingdom:

08006941461

National free phone - United States of America:

18662801157

National free phone - Sweden:

0200883522


International Call:

+44 (0) 3333009785

Confirmation Code: 4265029                                                                                       

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 6, 2019.

Transcript: Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Reports & presentations & transcripts.

CONTACT:

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations         

Phone: +46-(0)-8-587-206-71

