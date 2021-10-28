INVISIO Interim Report January - September 2021: Good order intake of smaller orders - but continued delay in larger ones
28 Oct, 2021, 13:18 BST
CEO comment
"During the quarter we have seen a continued good intake of smaller orders, but in terms of larger orders we are still seeing a pandemic-related delay. This is mainly due to customers' purchasing processes taking longer than before, difficulties in implementing tests and temporary changes in budget priorities among some customers. However, our assessment is that INVISIO has not lost any orders or procurements. To date during the pandemic, we have not been affected by delivery problems or component shortages, but we are now seeing slightly longer lead times. This may affect our normally fast customer deliveries in the fourth quarter and the beginning of 2022. All in all, however, conditions for strong and sustainable growth continue to be very good," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.
July-September 2021
- Revenue: SEK 142.7 m (118.7)
- Gross profit: SEK 82.4 m (59.8)
- Gross margin: 57.7 % (50.3)
- EBITDA: SEK 8.3 m (19.1)
- EBITDA margin: 5.8 % (16.1)
- Operating profit/loss: SEK -3.4 m (16.4)
- Operating margin: -2.4 % (13.8)
- Profit/loss for the period: SEK -2.8 m (6.2)
- Earnings per share: SEK -0.06 (0.14)
- Order intake: SEK 164.9 m (212.1)
- Order book: SEK 210.4 m (183.1)
January-September 2021
- Revenue: SEK 440.8 m (359.2)
- Gross profit: SEK 254.6 m (206.9)
- Gross margin: 57.8 % (57.6)
- EBITDA: SEK 57.4 m (62.7)
- EBITDA margin: 13.0 % (17.4)
- Operating profit/loss: SEK 23.6 m (55.2)
- Operating margin: 5.3 % (15.4)
- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 13.2 m (33.7)
- Earnings per share: SEK 0.30 (0.76)
- Order intake: SEK 466.1 m (409.7)
- Order book: SEK 210.4 m (183.1)
Important events in the quarter
- INVISIO entered a sales and distribution partnership for the Intercom system with the RIB boat manufacturer Zodiac.
- The Intercom system was certified for use in some Black Hawk helicopters.
Important events after the quarter
- INVISIO signed a distribution agreement with SkyRunner, manufacturer of ultralight aircraft for professional use.
About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.
