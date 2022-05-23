Investopia Launches its Global Talks Starting from India

This event is the first activity for Investopia outside the UAE, and in line with its mandate to channel investments towards emerging markets and new economy in the broad region of 3.5 billon population, and promote investments in new economies.

Investopia was held in India as one of its countries of interest, coinciding with the beginning of the implementation of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries (CEPA), aiming to play a vital role in mobilizing the UAE and India investments.

Senior officials, policy makers, businessmen and investors from UAE and India attended both sessions, including H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister to Economy, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Abdulrahman AlBanna, Ambassador of the UAE Embassy in India from Emirati side, and attendance of H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, and Rajan Navani, Chairman, CII's India@75 Council, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Industries.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy, said, "Investopia comes in line with the UAE's efforts to develop global policies that stimulate investment and formulate new opportunities and partnerships in global markets towards new economy sectors."

"Starting Investopia's global talks from India, is a strategic step towards reaching out to other countries, aiming to promote and channel investments in future economies sectors in emerging markets," H.E. added.

H.E. concluded, "Investopia will always work towards creating space for constructive dialogue and collaborations aiming to find solutions to challenges we face today, and provide the possibility to benefit from different perspectives and insights from global experts to support business growth streams."

Investopia is a global platform designed to drive global investments towards the new economy, create growth and sustainability in countries' national economy, where Investopia in its first edition focused on investments in the world of metaverse, digital currencies, in addition to 12 vital sectors of the new economy, aiming to contribute to the prosperity of future generations.

