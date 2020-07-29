Introducing Scenebox 360 by Domeble

Scenebox 360 is a dedicated platform curated by Domeble to explore your artistry. This collection offers a huge variety of professionally shot imagery from the Domeble team, that provides the highest quality 360° HDRIs available anywhere, with a huge dynamic range up to 30 stops providing maximum scene information that will get the best out of your renders, matched to amazing hi-res backplates.

With decades of industry experience, they understand the importance of high quality and realistic CG imagery. All their backplates are shot by automotive photographers who have a keen eye for detail and understand the best positioning of a car within a scene.

Carl Lyttle, founder at Domeble commented, "By launching Scene box 360, we want to give freelancers, 3D enthusiasts and aspiring CGI students a chance to work with professionally shot images to enhance their learning experience, sharpen their skill set and develop a solid portfolio to help them in the long run." The collections cover an array of themes from vast cityscapes to barren deserts and from dusk to dawn. To ensure a seamless shopping experience for users they've ensured a simplistic interface which is very easy to navigate with quick instant downloads.

Scene Box 360 also provides a wide range of resolutions as per your requirements. The imagery comes from the highest of native resolutions, and download options start from 2k, 4k and 6k. Upon request, raw formats and super-resolution HDRIs can be made available.

About Domeble

Domeble is a premium Rights Managed stock library for photographic backplates, 360° HDRI domes and VR environments, tailored towards the automotive creative arena and product visualisation sectors.

