Intracom Telecom's Subsidiary Presents a Dual-Band Solution with Intelligent Beam Tracking

The innovative "Smart Antenna" will be presented during MWC Barcelona

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, announces the launching of the new 100cm diameter Dual-Band Two Dimensions Beam Tracking antenna designed and produced by its subsidiary in Italy Fabbrica Italiana Antenne (FIA) Faini Telecommunication Systems Srl, based in Milan Monza. The company will be displaying its uniquely featured product at Intracom Telecom's stand number 7B44 in hall 7, during the MWC Barcelona 2024.

The Dual-Band Antenna operates at E-Band and Microwave frequencies (80 GHz & 6/13/15/18/23 GHz) frequencies, incorporating Intelligent Beam Tracking capabilities in Two Dimensions along with Dual-Band advantages. This unique feature enables telecom operators to ensure excellent connectivity even in challenging weather conditions, potentially impacting its alignment. The wide diameter Dual-Band antenna provides higher system gain and therefore higher availability, contributing to improved radio link performance. The enhanced structure of the antenna along with fast Beam Tracking capability result to compensate the above-mentioned environmental issue and the effect of pole swaying due to solar radiation. This innovative antenna perfectly interfaces with the E-Band UltraLink™-GX80 series, enhancing the capabilities of the radio link (capacity and availability).

Konstantinos Michailidis, Chief Operating Officer of FIA Faini Telecommunication Systems Srl, stated: "We are proud to introduce our innovative Dual-Band Antenna concept. With this breakthrough technology, the loss of alignment caused by solar radiation is effectively compensated by the antenna's automatic realignment system. Furthermore, this system is designed to address potential permanent loss of alignment caused by the wind, all within the proper adjustment range maintaining the advantages of the Dual-Band system. This advancement showcases our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the field of telecommunications."

It is noted that FIA Faini Telecommunication Systems Srl, is a specialized company in the design and manufacture of a full range of Antennas for Radio Links, Point to Point and Point to Multi Point systems having installed more than one million of antennas worldwide.

About Faini Telecommunication Systems

Faini Telecommunication Systems is an Italian Company originated in 1995 as an outsource of the Antenna Division of the former Siemens Telecommunicazioni. Since February 2014 Faini Telecommunication Systems is operating under the new legal name "Fabbrica Italiana Antenne - Faini Telecommunication Systems". The Company is located in Monza area nearby the major microwave and mobile network system Radio manufacturers and is specialized in the design and fabrication of a full range of Antennas for Point to Point (PTP) and Point to Multi Point Radio Links as well as for special custom oriented applications like aviation and military applications. For more information, visit www.fainitelecommunication.com

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Intracom Telecom is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com