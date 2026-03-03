Intracom Telecom First to Empower Telcos with AI-Enabled FWA & Transmission

ATHENS, Greece, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, showcases uni|MS™ AI, its powerful AI-enabled platform enabling autonomous operations, at MWC Barcelona 2026, booth 7B44 in Hall 7.

Operators can define the outcome they need — whether validating a rollout, optimizing network segments, or preventing service disruptions — and the platform automatically orchestrates diagnostics, performance analytics and proactive interventions. It consolidates complex data streams, prioritizes issues, predicts emerging problems and delivers real-time insights, allowing teams to act decisively and efficiently. By automating operational tasks and providing actionable insights, uni|MS™ AI enables CSPs to provide better service to their subscribers while reducing operational expenses.

"The uni|MS™ AI is part of Intracom Telecom's vision towards autonomous network operations and supporting service providers in an increasingly complex wireless environment," stated John Tenidis, Director of Product Management at Intracom Telecom. "The platform allows CSPs to focus on decision-making instead of manual data processing. By converting intent into action, uni|MS™ AI can resolve issues faster, protect customer experience, and scale operations without proportional increases in cost or headcount."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, focusing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and has operating facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com