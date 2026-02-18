Intracom Telecom Unveils 15Gbps UltraLink-GX80 Advanced E-Band Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, today announced the availability of its UltraLink™-GX80 Advanced E-Band radio in the United States, delivering up to 15 Gbps per direction to meet growing wireless transport capacity demands.

Operating in the FCC-regulated 71–76 GHz and 81–86 GHz spectrum bands, UltraLink™-GX80 Advanced provides up to 15 Gbps full-duplex throughput over a single 2000 MHz channel. The platform operates with high spectral efficiency and enhanced system gain, enabling longer and more stable E-Band links for 5G backhaul, fronthaul, enterprise connectivity, and fiber extension deployments.

The solution can be deployed standalone or combined with lower-frequency microwave radios (5–23 GHz) in an all-outdoor Dual Band configuration, extending link availability and range while maintaining ultra-high capacity. All-outdoor installation helps service providers optimize equipment, cabinet space and powering costs.

UltraLink™-GX80 Advanced supports advanced Carrier Ethernet networking and is software-upgradable to enable IP/MPLS functionality. Through its multiple high-capacity interfaces, it is seamlessly integrated in modern network infrastructure, reducing network complexity and total cost of ownership.

"Introducing UltraLink™-GX80 Advanced in the U.S. reinforces our focus on delivering high-capacity, spectrum-efficient wireless transport solutions," said John Tenidis, Director of Wireless Product Line Management at Intracom Telecom. "With up to 15 Gbps per direction and flexible dual-band integration, service providers can build scalable, future-ready networks with maximum efficiency."

