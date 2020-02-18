Intracom Telecom Deploys its NGINius-Charging™ to a Greek Telecom Operator

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication and solutions vendor, announced the delivery of its NGINius-Charging™ solution to a major Greek Operator, member of a global Tier-1 Group.

Following a long evaluation and tendering process against major global vendors, the solution has been selected as it fully addresses the Operator's requirements for high availability, scalability and flexible capacity. Intracom Telecom supplied its end-to-end solution for the real-time rating and charging of mobile telephony data and SMS/MMS traffic, ensuring a smooth migration from the legacy system.

The company's NGINius-Charging™ solution is fully adapted to the customer's functional, operational and business requirements and is seamlessly integrated with their network and O/BSS systems, while at the same time it optimizes the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The NGINius-Charging™ engine can charge online and off-line any service from diverse types of networks (e.g. fixed, mobile, IP, VoLTE, VoWiFi), while it is designed from the ground up so as to flexibly serve both post-paid and prepaid customers. Its modular architecture simplifies and speeds up the delivery of new personalized subscriber-centric services, enhancing thus user experience and loyalty.

The solution is continuously evolving, incorporating the latest technological developments in the telecommunication market, in order to address substantially the new market needs and support new business models. Intracom Telecom is widely recognized as a leading developer and supplier of Online Charging solutions in its addressable market, having delivered complex, large-scale turn-key projects in Southern/Eastern Europe.

Sotiris Bithas, Telco Software Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom, commented: "It is our privilege to have been selected by such a major Tier-1 Operator as the supplier of their Data Prepaid system. We are fully committed to successfully incorporate NGINius-Charging™ solution to their business and complement it with the unsurpassed expertise of our engineering teams, delivering thus timely & safely such a mission-critical functionality to our customer's operations."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it innovates in the 5G/4G wireless fronthaul, backhaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive portfolio of revenue-generating software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The company also addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities and invests significantly in developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving more than 100 renowned customers in over 70 countries. The company has local presence in Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com.

