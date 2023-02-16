Intracom Telecom Announces Innovative All Outdoor Dual-Core MW Radios

Operators can now achieve substantial CAPEX and OPEX savings thanks to system's cost-effective architecture and superior performance

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today the launch of its advanced dual-core all-outdoor radios, the OmniBAS™-BXd, the new generation of the OmniBAS™ Point-to-Point MW family, at MW frequency bands 13-38 GHz. The company will be displaying its uniquely featured product at its stand number 7B44 in hall 7, during the MWC Barcelona 2023, 27 February – 2 March.

OmniBAS™-BXd addresses the operator need for cost-effective, all-outdoor multi-Gigabit IP transmission solutions for both 5G MW backhaul and for a wide range of enterprise wireless connectivity applications. Operators can also benefit from OmniBAS™-BXd advanced design and features to deploy fast and easily all-outdoor multi-Gigabit IP MW links by installing just one unit on pole instead of two, thus achieving substantial CAPEX and OPEX savings.

This brand new dual core MW system employs advanced radio and traffic processing functionality to demonstrate exceptional IP MW radio performance. It features a cutting-edge wide-band design to support 2x112 MHz channels in a single compact unit enabling throughput 2.5 Gbit/s per unit. The products were designed to address the modern communication needs of users in a variety of vertical markets. Furthermore, OmniBAS™-BXd and OmniBAS™-BX units in synergy with Company's E-Band offering, the UltraLink™-GX80 product, empower Dual-Band links.

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, noted: "OmniBAS™-BXd expands significantly the OmniBAS™-BX portfolio of all-outdoor MW radios, offering a comprehensive and advanced portfolio to 5G network providers and other operators who need to deploy quickly a reliable multi-Gigabit MW backhaul. In parallel, we have enriched the widely used family of OmniBAS™-BX radios to cover a broad range of MW frequencies from 13 to 38 GHz. The new products are the evolution of OmniBAS™ MW portfolio and come as the result of extensive technological research encompassing several innovations, which serve network operators around the world since 2010."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for 45 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com

SOURCE Intracom Telecom