INTLEF "Cobra" Smart Rigs Conquer Oman's Nimr Field with 60-Well Milestone

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the Middle East's most challenging oilfields—the Nimr field in Oman—three INTLEF's self-developed "Cobra" smart rigs have completed 60 wells since entering operation in July 2025. Their performance under extreme conditions, with daytime temperatures often exceeding 50°C, has not only validated the rigs' reliability but also showcased INTLEF's full-chain capabilities from R&D and manufacturing to delivery and after-sales service.

1 2

This milestone is the result of a two-year journey. In October 2023, INTLEF formed dedicated teams for R&D, business development, and financial support to tackle the project's high standards and innovative requirements. By January 2025, the first three rigs were successfully delivered.

Yet, delivery was only half the battle. A 33-member after-sales service team was mobilised to ensure flawless commissioning. Working in harsh desert conditions, the team adopted rigorous measures. After 106 days of installation and testing, the rigs passed client acceptance and received highly positive feedback.

Key features of the Cobra rigs include:

One-click automation that reduces manual intervention and cuts well cycle times by ~20%.

The unique AI-EMS-VFD intelligent integrated energy management system reduces the whole installed power demand by 40% and fuel saving by 30%.

Realizes 100% green workover and reduces carbon emissions by 90% during the workover process, aligning with global green energy goals

A client representative remarked:

"We are very satisfied with INTLEF's equipment. The rigs have operated reliably under harsh conditions while bringing tangible value through automation and energy efficiency. This is a true technological upgrade. INTLEF's team showed strong technical expertise and collaborative spirit, which gives us confidence in the long-term operation of this equipment."

For INTLEF, the successful commissioning in Oman is more than just a technical achievement—it reflects the company's growing global footprint and its ability to adapt to diverse market demands. With energy exploration and drilling activities increasing in the Middle East, INTLEF is well positioned to provide integrated drilling solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, robust safety standards, and reliable after-sales support.

This project also highlights INTLEF's vision: to stand as a trusted partner in the global oilfield services sector, driving innovation while contributing to the sustainable development of the energy industry.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tLABjEetP4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785571/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785572/2.jpg