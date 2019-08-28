Internet & Mobile World Becomes GoTech World, Home of the Digital Economy in Central & Eastern Europe

GoTech World is, "the home of the digital economy in Central & Eastern Europe," the place where Romanian and Central European professionals can find the perfect mix for their business needs. The event provides access to hundreds of B2B tech solutions, relevant and applicable insights from experts on various digital fields and a significant networking and lead generation opportunities.

"For the last few editions, IMWorld is not only about 'internet and mobile', as it has originally been created. Technology has evolved exponentially since 2012 and the event expanded along with it. We created the new identity for two main purposes. The first one is to expand the scope of the event to Central and Eastern Europe. In this regard, we have already made important steps to attract attendees and important exhibiting companies from countries like Hungary, Serbia, Germany, Moldavia, Greece and many others. The second main goal is to renew an older pledge: to contribute to the strategic development of the business digitalization through relevant resources that we bring forward through our event." stated Alexandru Măxineanu – Project Manager, GoTech World.

Ever since 2012, Internet & Mobile World has welcomed decision makers from Romanian companies with high-tech solutions and relevant information supporting business digitalization.

The 8th edition of the event, which takes place this autumn (2-3 October) at Romexpo, in Bucharest, comprises a 7194 sqm digital solutions exhibition area and 7 dedicated stages that will host international and local experts: Main Stage, IT Ops Stage, Digital & E-commerce Stage, MarTech Stage, Security Stage, Java Stage and.NET Stage. Over 10.000 participants are expected to attend the event.

The exhibition area is organised on specific areas of interest for various business needs, such as: Digital & E-Commerce, Developers, Business Software & Cloud, Infrastructure & Information Security, Devices & Internet of Things or Tech Startups.

With its brand new identity, GoTech World also brings into the spotlight:

An exceptional SPEAKERS line-up , thoroughly selected, that bring added value to the participants' experience through useful perspectives and insights;

Relevant and applicable content – offering the visitors the right information they need in the process of digital transformation.

A networking and new business platform - where all professionals attending the event (visitors, as well as exhibitors and partners) can have a first contact in order to establish efficient business collaborations.

Go Startech – the start-up acceleration program that offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their digital product or solution to the business community.

Among the first speakers announced for this year's edition of GoTech World, are:

Main Stage: Jason Yim - Trigger, Manju Annie Oommen - Fujitsu;

- Trigger, - Fujitsu; MarTech Stage: Tyler Lindell - Tesla's AR/VR group founder, Gareth Morlais - ex-BBC;

- Tesla's AR/VR group founder, - ex-BBC; Security Stage: Steven Rymell - Airbus CyberSecurity, Jarno Limnéll -TOSIBOX;

- Airbus CyberSecurity, -TOSIBOX; Java Stage: George Adams - jClarity, Peter Pilgrim - Java Champion;

- jClarity, - Java Champion; .NET Stage: Maarten Balliauw - JetBrains, Ibon Landa - General Manager and Head of Industry 4.0 projects at Plain Concepts.

The registration to GoTech World is available online on www.gotech.world, where interested professionals can acquire access tickets.

About Universum Events

For over 10 years in the event organising industry, UNIVERSUM Events has as a core value the architecture of corporate events.

Under the UNIVERSUM brand have been developed the own concept events division, the custom events division: M.I.C.E. (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions), as well as a division of Team Buildings that provides a portfolio of over 140 activities and concepts, creating large events for corporate clients.

The company is the sole representative on the Romanian market of the most important team building licence in the world, Catalyst Global Team Building, which offers solutions for the clients needs, enabling unique experiences for each event.

Own concept events:

GoTech World (formerly Internet & Mobile World), home of the digital economy in Central & Eastern Europe the largest B2B expo-conference dedicated to IT & digital solutions in the region;

The Festival Bucharest Tech Week, at its fourth edition, mobilises the tech community in the Romanian Capital City to encourage innovation and the adoption of new technologies.

Imobiliarium Real Estate Fair, started in 2017 as an alternative to classic real-estate events, aims to facilitate the process of searching and purchasing a home through VR technology. Dedicated to the residential sector, the project reunites the largest number of new real estate assemblies, taking into account their experience and history.

MyConnector, an online platform dedicated to events, that operates the access to events, from online registration to the logistic access into the event location.

Lagoo Snagov, own location that provides an idyllic space for the organisation of both corporate and private events, that lies on a surface of 60.000 sqm, in the middle of nature.

