Interim report Q1/2023: Strong start to the year - Enzymatica's growth journey continues according to plan
27 Apr, 2023, 07:59 BST
LUND, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
"Sales in the first quarter of the year increased by over 200% compared with the same period last year. The comparison is against a weak quarter in 2022, but it is reassuring to see that Enzymatica is back on the growth journey that took an unexpected and challenging break during the pandemic. A clear increase in demand can be seen both in Sweden and our partner markets. Sales in the first quarter were in line with the same period in 2019, which was the last year when sales were not affected by the pandemic", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.
The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports
This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on April 27, 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Claus Egstrand,
Chief Executive Officer,
Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385
Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com
Stefan Olsson,
Communication Manager,
Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 708 55 11 85
Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com
Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.
