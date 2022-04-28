Interim report Q1/2022: Our financial targets remain in place: Enzymatica AB

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Significant events in Q1 Significant events after the quarter In March, Enzymatica announced that its mouth spray would be launched in Mexico by its partner Sanofi in 2022. The product will be sold under one of Sanofi's own brands. In April, Enzymatica announced that its mouth spray would be launched in Turkey by its partner Sanofi in 2022. The product will be sold under one of Sanofi's own brands.

Other events during the quarter

In January, Enzymatica's partner STADA took over responsibility in Denmark, Norway and Finland för marketing, sales and distribution av ColdZyme. Moving forward, the ColdZyme brand will be phased out in these three markets and the product will be sold under the ViruProtect® brand.

In March, Enzymatica was granted a patent in Australia for the cod trypsin that is one of the key components in ColdZyme. The patent is valid until 2036.

In January 2022, a research group at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, published an article with results showing that ColdZyme® blocks the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent it from attaching to human tissue. The study was conducted at the initiative of the researchers and was not funded by Enzymatica.

First quarter Net sales reached SEK 4.2 (17.0) million.

The result for the period was SEK -18.0 million (-8.9).

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.12

(-0.06).

(-0.06). Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -10.2 (1.3) million.

"I can well understand that our low sales during the first quarter of the year could create uncertainty among shareholders or others who follow us. But for the management and the Board of Directors, nothing has changed: Our plan remains in place and the company will reach its targets for 2026. I am proud that we as a company have been strong during trying times and thanks to long-term principal owners, we have steadily been able to continue our work to build the Enzymatica of the future", said Claus Egstrand, CEO.

The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on 28 April 2022.

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

