Interim report Q1/2022: Our financial targets remain in place: Enzymatica AB
28 Apr, 2022, 07:53 BST
STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
Significant events in Q1
|
Significant events after the quarter
|
|
|
Other events during the quarter
|
|
First quarter
|
"I can well understand that our low sales during the first quarter of the year could create uncertainty among shareholders or others who follow us. But for the management and the Board of Directors, nothing has changed: Our plan remains in place and the company will reach its targets for 2026. I am proud that we as a company have been strong during trying times and thanks to long-term principal owners, we have steadily been able to continue our work to build the Enzymatica of the future", said Claus Egstrand, CEO.
The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports
This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on 28 April 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com
Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com
Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Tel: +46 8 463 83 00 Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/interim-report-q1-2022--our-financial-targets-remain-in-place,c3555138
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Enzymatica AB
Share this article