Intelligent Flow Meter Market worth $3.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Intelligent Flow Meter Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Magnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Vortex, Multiphase, Thermal, Turbine, Variable Area, & Differential Pressure), Offering, Communication Protocol, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Intelligent Flow Meter Market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include the benefits of accuracy, stability, and reliability provided by intelligent flow meters, high demand for these flow meters in chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and the growing use of intelligent flow meters for diagnostic information along with measurement data.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53333547

Magnetic Flow Meters are expected to hold the largest size of the intelligent flow meter market by 2025.

Magnetic flow meters are expected to contribute the largest share to the intelligent flow meter market during the forecast period. Magnetic flow meters are most significantly used in the water & wastewater industry, which is the major end user of the intelligent flow meter market. These flow meters are also used for flow measurement in industries such as chemicals, food & beverages, pulp & paper, power generation, metals & mining among others. These flow meters can effectively measure the fluid or gas flow in both the forward and reverse directions in the pipe with high accuracy. Magnetic flow meters require low maintenance costs as they do not have any moving components in them. Owing to these benefits over other types, magnetic flow meters are largely adopted in industries and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Oil & gas industry accounted for the largest size of the intelligent flow meter market in 2019.

Oil & gas industry contributed the largest share of the intelligent flow meter market in 2019. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for accurate and precise measurement of oil and gases in extraction plants as well as refineries. There has been a major demand for intelligent flow meters from the oil & gas industry compared to other industries however, there is a sharp decline in oil prices as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This may adversely affect the adoption of intelligent flow meters in the industry in the near future as the industry would be on its verge of recovery and the deployment of intelligent flow meters would cause increasing expenses.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Intelligent Flow Meter Market"

107 – Tables

58 – Figures

187 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=53333547

APAC projected to be the largest market for a intelligent flow meter from 2020 to 2025.

APAC is expected to lead the intelligent flow meter market by contributing the largest share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors such as the rising demand for efficient and accurate measurement devices, increasing industrial infrastructural activities, and high demand for intelligent flow meters in chemicals and water & wastewater industries. The presence of prominent players in the intelligent flow meter market such as Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Azbil (Japan), and Fuji Electric (Japan) support the growth of the market in the region to a large extent.

The key players operating in the intelligent flow meter market include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Endress+Houser (Switzerland), Honeywell International (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Baker Hughes (US), and Azbil (Japan) among others.

Related Reports:

Level Transmitter Market by Technology (Capacitance, Radar, Ultrasonic, Differential Pressure/Hydrostatic, Magnetostrictive, Radiometric), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Power, Metals & Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Pressure Transmitter Market by Type (Absolute, Gauge, Differential Pressure, and Multivariable), Application, Fluid Type, Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/intelligent-flow-meter-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/intelligent-flow-meter.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets