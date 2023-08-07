Insect Protein Market size worth $ 3362.30 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 41.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Insect Protein Market Size By Insect Type (Beetles, Grasshoppers), By Application (Animal Nutrition, Food and Beverages), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Insect Protein Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insect Protein Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.76% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 145.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3362.30 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insect Protein Market"

A new study reveals the market for insect protein is expanding rapidly worldwide.

Insects are a novel yet potential supply of proteins, the fundamental building blocks of all living organisms. The astonishing growth of the market for insect protein is shown by a recent market research report, emphasizing the enormous potential and importance of this developing sector.

The unsung heroes of the protein world, insects contain a wide variety of substances essential for an organism's proper operation, including enzymes, hormones, and antibodies. Surprisingly, insect protein has a high grade, making it a prominent competitor in the protein industry. Insects' attraction as a protein source is further increased by the chitin, a priceless polysaccharide, that is housed in their exoskeleton.

Additionally, insects provide chickens and other birds with a natural and nourishing food source, further demonstrating their viability as a suitable protein substitute for supplies from animals and plants. Insect protein offers a comparable amount of protein at a more affordable price, which makes it a desirable option for both consumers and manufacturers.

Unprecedented growth in the global insect protein market is being driven by a number of factors that are paving the way for it to flourish. The industry is being driven ahead by a flurry of investments in protein-related businesses, ongoing advancements in food technology, and the unquestionable nutritious worth of insects. Additionally, the market's growth trajectory is further accelerated by the focus on environmental sustainability and the acceptance of alternative protein sources in production and consumption. In addition, issues including the scarcity of space for raising traditional livestock, ongoing product introductions, and the high protein content of insect-based sources all play a role in the Insect Protein Market dynamic growth.

Insect-based proteins have become a popular option as people look for better protein sources amid an increase in animal ailments. The demand for products containing insect protein has increased as a result of consumers' growing interest in animal proteins including chicken, hog, and beef. This has given market participants intriguing new options.

The Insect Protein Market does, however, confront some challenges that slow down its expansion. Concerns about potential allergies, the relative higher cost of insect protein, the rising demand for gluten-free meals, and the relative higher cost of insect protein all call for careful thought and creative solutions to maximise the market's potential.

The Global Insect Protein Market is expected to develop at the highest rate in Europe of all the continents. A higher acceptance rate, the recent approval of insect protein for animal feed, particularly for poultry and pigs, and the growing awareness and interest in insect-based food items are all factors that contribute to this optimistic prognosis.

The in-depth study report on the "Global Insect Protein Market" offers insightful information about this burgeoning sector, with a specific focus on the state of the global market. Imago Insect Products GmbH, AgriProtein Holdings Ltd, Chapul Cricket Protein, EnviroFlight LLC, Jimini's, Innovafeed, Protifarm, Ÿnsect, EntomoFarms, and Aspire Food Group are some of the major companies propelling the market's growth. The study also includes a section on the competition landscape that provides in-depth analysis of the main growth strategies, market shares, and player rankings of the aforementioned companies globally.

By providing sustainable and cutting-edge solutions to satisfy the world's expanding dietary needs, the global market for insect protein is poised to revolutionise the protein sector. The market for insect protein appears to have a bright future with plenty of potential and obstacles to overcome.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Insect Protein Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Insect Protein Market into Insect Type, Application, And Geography.

Insect Protein Market, by Insect Type

Beetles



Grasshoppers



Black soldier flies



Ants



Mealworms



Others

Insect Protein Market, by Application

Animal Nutrition



Food and Beverages



Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics



Others

Insect Protein Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

