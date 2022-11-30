Innovation Ensures Promising Future, Yingli Solar Drives Transformation and Upgrading of PV Industry

BAODING, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Summit Shanghai 2022 opened on November 29. Based on Chinese market and with a global vision, the summit carried out in-depth discussions on energy technology update and industrial development and transformation in the context of global net-zero emissions goal from multiple perspectives, including new energy systems, energy security and renewable energy. Guests from large energy enterprises, financial investment institutions and research experts in the industry at home and abroad gathered online to make suggestions for future development. Yin Xulong, Presiden of Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd., Dr. Yu Bo, Director of National Technical Standards Innovation Base of Photovoltaic and Vice President of Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd., were invited to attend the summit.

President Yin delivered a keynote speech

Meet opportunities and challenges and realize the transformation and upgrading from energy saving to intelligent and green energy

On the morning of November 29, Yin Xulong, President of Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd., expressed his unique views on the future potential of the PV industry from the perspective of energy structure transformation. He said that in the process of realizing the global net-zero emissions goal, the PV industry will play an irreplaceable role. From energy saving and consumption reduction through renewable energy in the initial stage to the large-scale application of digital and intelligent technology and continuous breakthroughs in the intelligent energy industry and the construction of green supply chain systems, the PV industry is embracing new development and transformation. In the future, Yingli Solar will continue to give full play to its advantages in scientific research and innovation, promote the construction of energy security and high-quality development, build a smart and efficient energy system, strengthen the empowerment of digital technology, promote the green transformation of energy and build a modern new energy system.

The inflection point has arrived: N-type TOPCon technology drives the iterative upgrading of the PV industry

In a roundtable forum themed "N-type TOPCon Technology as an Inflection Point of the PV Industry" , Dr. Vincent Yu, Director of National Technical Standards Innovation Base of Photovoltaic and Vice President of Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd., Wang Dong, Director of National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT) of China Building Material Test & Certification Group Co., Ltd., and Wu Shoucheng, Director of Resource and Technique Office of the New Energy Division of PowerChina Shanghai Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd., shared their insights into the development prospect of N-type TOPCon technology from such perspectives as product and technology research and development, empirical test and application side.

As a pioneer in R&D and mass production of N-type technology, Yingli Solar began its N-type technology research and development in 2009 and realized mass production in 2010. In 2019, Yingli Solar took the lead in the 13th Five-Year Plan project of "Key Technology Research and Production Line Demonstration for the Industrialization of High-Efficiency Homojunction N-type Monocrystalline Silicon Bifacial Solar Cells (TOPCon Cells)", where it cooperated with research institutes, PV enterprises, testing institutions and design institutes to promote collaborative innovation of N-type TOPCon technology. In 2020, Yingli Energy took the lead in publishing the Test Method for Electrical Parameters of Bifacial Photovoltaic (PV) Modules, which not only filled the vacuum in domestic standards for bifacial PV moduels, but also was of great significance for promoting China's PV technology to continuously lead and be an authority in industry standards.

In the outdoor demonstration, the empirical data in two typical climatic regions show that N-type TOPCon modules have stronger power generation performance, lower working temperature, excellent power generation performance under low irradiation conditions and under high temperatures and high humidity conditions. On the application side, the N-type TOPCon module has no PID, high bifaciality, low-temperature coefficient and low year-on-year attenuation, showing significant advantages in power generation capacity, investment return and cost per kilowatt hour of the electricity.

Technology, operation and global presence: Chinese PV manufacturers lead the development of the global PV Industry

On the afternoon of November 29, President Yin was invited to attend the theme forum to discuss with Chinese PV leaders how Chinese PV manufacturers can continue to lead the development of the global PV industry. President Yin shared the approaches for Yingli Solar to maintain its competitive advantage and achieve strong development in the future from three dimensions, namely technology, business model and global presence.

In the next three to five years, Yingli Solar will continue to rely on its N-type products, carry out comprehensive and in-depth research and development of TOPCon superposition technology, and further improve industrialization. It will also conduct in-depth analysis, research and assessment from the aspects of market supply and demand, technological collaborative innovation and standards setting, so as to create technical barriers, produce differentiated solutions, form core competitiveness, and provide more professional services for global users.

Innovation ensures a promising future. As a leading global provider of smart PV energy solutions, Yingli Solar will continue its independent research and development and technological innovation to promote the green transformation and upgrading of the smart PV industry, and contribute its wisdom and strength to achieving the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

