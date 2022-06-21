Ink Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031, TMR Report

Companies expanding portfolio of lithographic inks to meet wide spectrum of printing applications; need for advanced formulations to expand avenue in ink market

Expansion of commercial printing industry propelling utilization of various inks, boosting sales revenues of inks in various regions; lucrative demand from packaging sector in North America and Europe to generate sizable revenues

ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The streams of revenue of ink market have been growing on back of extensive utilization of ink formulations for a variety of printing applications notably in the packaging and construction industries. Abundant demand for printing inks in the packaging application is one of the key market segments in ink. The global ink market is projected to exceed US$ 24.1 Bn by the end of 2031, notes an in-depth study by analysts of TMR.

Oil-based inks held the major share of the global ink market. During the forecast period, the widespread uptake of these in various applications are expected to account for largest opportunity for ink market, as the authors of the TMR study have found. The popularity stemmed from the ease of availability and compatibility with different surfaces in print media applications. Rise in demand for inks in the publication industry will steer the revenue gains.

Massive uptake of flexographic inks in the packaging sector over the years have expanded the lucrative avenue for players in the ink market. Of note, lithographic inks have gained immense popularity with packaging industry, mainly in account of the attributes of supporting high-speed printing, versatility in use, and low cost and clarity. Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of lithographic printing has spurred the use of the inks, thus propelling the revenue growth.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73547

Key Findings of Ink Market Study

Steady Demand for Printing Inks in Packaging Industry Underpins Enormous Revenues: Substantial utilization of inks in rigid and flexible packaging industries is spurring the revenue prospects of the ink market. Inks are extensively used for product labelling and have become crucial way to connect with customers or users by offering them information about the ingredient list, shelf life, and nutritional value. Hence, most of the inks used in the food & beverage packaging need to be safe in terms of safety with food contact. The printing ink held a major share of the global ink market in 2021. Increase in use of UV-cured ink, water-based ink, and solvent-based ink in various applications has also boosted the valuation of the ink market.

Substantial utilization of inks in rigid and flexible packaging industries is spurring the revenue prospects of the ink market. Inks are extensively used for product labelling and have become crucial way to connect with customers or users by offering them information about the ingredient list, shelf life, and nutritional value. Hence, most of the inks used in the food & beverage packaging need to be safe in terms of safety with food contact. The printing ink held a major share of the global ink market in 2021. Increase in use of UV-cured ink, water-based ink, and solvent-based ink in various applications has also boosted the valuation of the ink market. Rising Utilization of lithographic Inks Propelling Revenue Growth: Utilization of lithographic inks for the packaging sector is a key trend that has generated vast revenue potential. These are gathering adoption in different types of packaging materials, such as corrugated packaging. Advancements in lithographic printing are expected to open up new avenues in the ink market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=73547

Ink Market: Key Drivers

Strides being made by the printing industry is a key underpinning for the expansion of the ink market. A case in point is the ebullient prospects of inks for flexographic printing projects.

Rise in R&D on inks to meet the various requirements of packaging sector is a key driver for lucrative opportunities in the ink market. The use of various packaging materials and the changing printing requirements are shaping the demand dynamics of the ink market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73547

Ink Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global ink market in 2021. Enormous uptake of products in the food & beverage and personal care industries notably for printing application has propelled the revenue streams for companies in the Asia Pacific ink market. Massive demand for inks in commercial printing sector will open up profitable avenues in the near future.

held a major share of the global ink market in 2021. Enormous uptake of products in the food & beverage and personal care industries notably for printing application has propelled the revenue streams for companies in the ink market. Massive demand for inks in commercial printing sector will open up profitable avenues in the near future. North America has been a lucrative region in the ink market. In part, this is due to the massive demand for inks in the packaging industry. Furthermore, globally prominent firms in the ink market are expected to come out with novel formulations, expanding the horizon in the North America ink market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=73547

Ink Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the ink market are SICPA Holding SA, Kao Collins Corporation, Eternal Ink, Inc., Intenze Tattoo Ink, DIC Corporation, Nutec Digital Ink, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata INX Corporation, T&K Toka Co., Ltd., Huber Group, Wikoff Color Corporation, and Flint Group.

Global Ink Market Segmentation

Type

Printing Ink



Non-printing Ink

Formulating Technology

Oil-based



Water-based



Solvent based



UV-cured



Others

Application

Packaging



Publication Commercial



Security



Ceramic Tiles



Tags & Labels



Textiles



Consumer

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports by TMR:

Water Treatment Chemicals And Technology Market - Water Treatment Chemicals And Technology Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a water treatment chemicals and technology market share of US$ 233.5 Bn by 2031

Smart Glass Market - Smart Glass Market is likely to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a smart glass market share of US$ 18.3 Bn by 2031

Fly Ash Market - Fly Ash Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a fly ash market share of US$ 13.8 Bn by 2031

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market - Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a unsaturated polyester resins market share of US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market - Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market is likely to register a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers market share of 783.1 GWe by 2031

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a pharmaceutical packaging market share of US$ 148.4 Bn by 2031

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market - Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a energy management systems (EMS) market share of US$ 26.8 Bn by 2031

Lignin Market - Lignin Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a lignin market share of US$ 5.6 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research firm that offers the most recent market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research