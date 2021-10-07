Infrared Detector Market worth $619 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infrared detector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by type (MCT, INGaas, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, microbolometer), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, LWIR), Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Infrared Detector Market is expected to grow from USD 446 million in 2021 to USD 619 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. An infrared detector is an electronic device used to detect infrared radiation by sensing the surrounding environment. Infrared detectors can sense infrared spectrum ranging from wavelengths 0.7 ìm to 1 ìm. Various types of infrared detectors are available in the market, e.g., mercury cadmium telluride (MCT/HgCdTe), indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), microbolometer, pyroelectric, and thermopile infrared detectors. They find applications in people & motion sensing, temperature measurement, security & surveillance, gas & fire detection, and spectroscopy & biomedical imaging in the industrial and nonindustrial verticals.

A few key infrared detector market players are Excelitas Technologies (US), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments (US), Nippon Ceramic (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Lynred (France).

Pyroelectric segment to hold the largest share of the Infrared detector market, by type, in 2021

This segment is expected to hold its dominating position during the forecast period. People and motion sensing is the key application area of pyroelectric infrared detectors. Every object or substance emits some radiant energy, known as infrared radiation, which can be detected by infrared detectors. Pyroelectric infrared detectors use passive infrared (PIR) technology, which can detect the amount of infrared radiation radiated from an object/substance. These detectors can also identify the changes in the amount of radiation, which depends on the change in temperature of the object. Passive infrared detector devices do not generate or radiate any energy for detection. PIR-based motion detectors are used to sense the movement of people, animals, objects, and substances. Excelitas Technologies (US), Nippon Ceramic (Japan), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) are some of the key manufacturers of pyroelectric infrared detectors.

The market for people and motion sensing application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Infrared detectors are used in people and motion sensing applications for detecting the movement of an object or human beings. People and motion sensing devices are widely used in retail stores, stadiums, shopping malls, and museums for counting the number of people entering and leaving the particular space and observing their movements. Besides, these detectors are also increasingly being used in commercial and residential infrastructure for building automation and increasing safety. For instance, infrared sensors are being used in smart lighting systems for presence detection, which enables the lights to be switched on and off automatically after detecting the presence of any living being. Another example of the application of infrared detectors in buildings is their use in security systems. Security systems use infrared detectors or sensors to identify thieves and robbers. Infrared detectors are fixed on the side of windows. These detectors raise the alarm when a person is detected at the window. A pulse is transmitted by the infrared detector, which is transferred to the alarm system to raise the alert. Passive infrared sensors (PIR), also known as pyroelectric sensors, are commonly used for people and motion sensing application. Automotive is another emerging segment where infrared detectors are used for people detection.

North America to hold the largest share of Infrared detector market by 2021

The infrared detector market in North America has been further classified into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market growth is dominated by major companies such as Excelitas Technologies (US), Texas Instruments (US), Honeywell International (US), and FLIR Systems (US). These companies are striving to expand their presence in emerging markets such as APAC. Prominent companies in the infrared detector market are also acquiring, collaborating, and partnering with companies from various industries such as automotive and military & defense to broaden their product portfolio and expand their presence. For instance, in October 2019, FLIR Systems (US) partnered with Veoneer (US), a tier-one automotive supplier, to provide thermal sensing technology for use in Veoneer's self-driving cars.

