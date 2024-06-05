Industrial Dispenser Market Size is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 16.3 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR

Explore how the manufacturers have been strengthening their overall operations via integrating automation in their industrial dispenser.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial dispenser market size is expected to be worth $9.8 Bn in 2024. During the projected period (2024-2034), the market is estimated to evolve at a 5.2% CAGR. The market is predicted to rise to a value of US$ 16.3 Bn by 2034.

The global industrial dispenser market is driven by a need for operational accuracy and efficiency and benefits from technology developments like Industry 4.0 integration and robotics. The market's vitality is enhanced by sustainability initiatives and a constant dedication to maintaining high standards of product quality. These efforts support industry diversity and foster growth throughout the industrial dispenser market.

A significant opportunity for companies in the industrial dispenser market is the growing global emphasis on individual hygiene and well-being. A chance to create dispensers that satisfy strict hygiene standards and guarantee the safe and regulated dispensing of materials in a variety of industries is presented by the greater awareness of health and safety regulations of the manufacturers, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2019, the industrial dispenser market was estimated to be worth $7,642.7 million globally.

globally. North America's market share is expected to climb up to 28.9% by 2024.

market share is expected to climb up to 28.9% by 2024. It is anticipated that East Asia would account for 40.1% of the market by 2024.

would account for 40.1% of the market by 2024. The US market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,947.9 million in 2024, with a predicted market share of 68.6% in market share.

in 2024, with a predicted market share of 68.6% in market share. The industrial dispenser market in China is projected to be worth US$ 2,263.9 million in 2024.

"The need for accuracy and efficiency in production, fueled by technology developments like robotics and Industry 4.0 integration, is driving the global industrial dispenser market. Sustainability initiatives and a premium product offering also fuel growth in the industry," remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Profiled in this report are Nordson Corporation, Eisenmann intec GmbH & Co. KG, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Atlas Copco AB, Graco Inc.Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Delo, Dosiertechnik und Pneumatik AG, Dymax Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Scalability is a goal that manufacturers in the global industrial dispenser market are seeking. Simplified production is made possible by using standardized components and modular designs, which also lower costs and improve scalability. By integrating Industry 4.0 technologies, operational efficiency is maximized through real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making.

Partnerships and collaborations with digital companies give access to state-of-the-art solutions, which promotes innovation and market growth. In order to satisfy environmental requirements, manufacturers also place a strong emphasis on sustainability, including energy-efficient features and eco-friendly materials.

Developments of the Key Players

In 2023, a new strategic relationship between Hernon Manufacturing, Inc. and Bonding S.R.O. was announced. Bonding S.R.O. is managing Hernon's sales, service, and support throughout Europe and the Middle East that started on February 1, 2023 . Customers in this region of Hernon will profit from their local inventory and factory-trained support staff.

Product Portfolio

Dymax manufactures innovative UV/LED light-curing systems, dispensing equipment, and light-curable materials. The coatings, adhesives, and equipment offered by the firm are precisely matched to function flawlessly together, giving design engineers the tools they need to significantly increase manufacturing efficiency. Aerospace and defense, medical devices, and consumer and automotive electronics are all important markets for the company.

Country-wise Insights:

The industrial dispenser market has grown significantly in North America and East Asia. By 2024, North America's market share is expected to increase to 28.9%. Strict safety rules, a focus on high-performance materials, and a commitment to lean production are driving the industrial dispenser market in North America. These features, together with a robust innovation ecosystem, have contributed to the area's dispenser market growth.

In comparison, by 2024, East Asia is expected to have a 40.1% market share. The industrial dispenser market in East Asia is being pushed by the region's rapid industrialization, commitment to technological advancement, and desire for more efficient production processes. These factors contribute to market expansion, as does the growing demand for precision.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the industrial dispenser market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the industrial dispenser market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (liquid dispenser, solid dispenser, others), and operation (manual dispenser, semi-automatic dispenser, automatic dispenser) across seven major regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

