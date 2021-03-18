Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of smartphone users will grow beyond 4 billion users by 2023, which means the revenue from mobile gaming seems likely to grow as well, with experts projecting that revenue from the industry will cross the $100 billion mark by 2023. The rollout of 5G is one of the factors pushing the growth in the use of smartphones and also presents an opportunity for players to engage more with their favorite games. Favorable regulatory developments across different jurisdictions have also made online gambling a lucrative field for gambling companies such as Bragg Gaming (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF), GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN), Golden Nugget Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG), and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI).

Bragg Expands Its Reach into Mobile Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) is a B2B online gaming solution provider that offers turnkey solutions for retail, online, and mobile gaming through its proprietary iGaming platform that includes a sportsbook, an advanced casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services.

Bragg recently announced that the company, through its fully-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, will take Croatian land-based operator Senator online with a complete turnkey solution.

Senator operates 17 casinos in Croatia and will have the opportunity to leverage ORYX's proprietary set of tools, which include player and payments management, CRM and promotions, bonuses and rewards, fraud, rules engine, compliance, analytics and reporting, and CMS.

"The regulated market in Croatia is enjoying great growth and we have had great success in this jurisdiction so far," said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "Our turnkey solution provides our partners with everything they need for a successful casino, sportsbook, and lottery operation. Senator is an established and respected local operator, so to have been chosen by them to facilitate their entry into the online space is an honour. Our high-quality products and diverse content will allow them to hit the ground running with a premium online offering."

"As the popularity of online gaming goes from strength to strength in Croatia, we are excited about taking our knowledge and expertise to launch an online offering for our existing customer base as well as a completely new audience," said Dimitar Deskoski, CEO of Senator.

As part of its rapidly expanding international presence in mobile gaming, Bragg also announced a revenue-sharing agreement between its subsidiary ORYX and Premier Gaming.

The licensing agreement gives Premier Gaming access to an extensive library of games from ORYX's exclusive RGS providers, such as GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons, and Arcadem.

"Premier Gaming offers a number of fast-growing brands with a vast customer base. We are excited to have added our premium content to their casino lobbies," said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "Our games portfolio includes the best titles in the industry with a wide player appeal. The licensing agreement with Premier Gaming strengthens our brand and significantly extends our market reach."

Bragg Gaming has already secured deals in the Dutch, German, Swiss, and Spanish markets as it seems to expand into North American and Latin American markets.

Partnerships Part of Strategic Plans for Gaming Industry

888 Holdings (OTC:EIHDF) has formed partnerships that allow it to expand into the blossoming mobile gaming industry. Some of these partnerships include one with Catfish Bend Casinos in Burlington, which allows the company to operate legally in Iowa. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its exclusive B2B poker partnership with Caesars Interactive Entertainment. The extended agreement will allow 888 to continue to power the World Series of Poker ("WSOP") brand's online poker rooms as the company plans its entry into new regulated markets.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN), a leading B2B supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the US land-based casino industry, is also looking to expand its market share through key partnerships with other players in the online gambling space. Towards this end, GAN Limited entered a content licensing agreement and partnership with High 5 Games. The Agreement will bring High 5's award-winning content onto GAN's US Real Money Gaming ("RMG") platform, and bring the total content library GAN offers to over 800 games.

Golden Nugget Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Tioga Downs Race Track, LLC. for future online gaming market access in the state of New York, subject to legislation, regulatory approval, license eligibility, and availability. The announcement comes after a record year in New Jersey and a launch in Michigan. New York is part of the company's strategy, even as it looks forward to the state embracing online gaming. The company is looking to expand its market reach in the US where it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the gains the gaming industry promises.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was the first company to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado, and Illinois. The company in February announced that it has entered a strategic agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc., which gives Rush Street Interactive the ability to offer its award-winning BetRivers.com real-money online casino and sports betting platform for up to 20 years in Ohio, Maryland, and Missouri. The agreement also provides Rush Street Interactive with a right of the first offer for a potential skin in Texas through Penn National subject to state law and regulatory approvals, among others. The company also expects to enter more partnerships and deals with key industry players as more opportunities to expand into the gaming market arise.

The penetration of mobile use and gaming is creating growth opportunities for companies such as Bragg Gaming Group Inc., which are already taking strategic steps to prepare for the blossoming mobile gaming market.

