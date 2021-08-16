Increase in Demand for Electroplating Non-metallic Surfaces in Various End-use Sectors to Drive Global Electroplating Market, TMR Insights

- Automakers use the electroplating process extensively to prevent automobile parts from corrosion and restore worn chrome pieces, such as grills and bumpers, to their original condition

- Electric and electronic industry use the electroplating process to increase conductivity, aesthetics, damage prevention, and hardness of products

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electroplating is the technique of transferring metal from one surface to another by utilizing hydrolysis to avert corrosion or for aesthetic purposes. In addition to protecting components from corrosion, electroplating is commonly used to repair older components and make them look anew. As such, electroplating plays a crucial role in the automobile industry. The rising demand from different end-use sectors such as agriculture, recreational, electronics, aircraft, and automotive is likely to drive the global electroplating market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

By creating a protective barrier during the electroplating process, a surface's friction and tarnishing can be reduced or prevented. It also uses a thin, robust metal coating to protect the surface from any kind of wear and tear. When a non-metallic surface is coated with metal, it alters the surface properties of the item. Besides providing wear resistance, corrosion protection, and abrasion resistance, metal coatings are also utilized to modify the appearance of components.

The global electroplating market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to value over US$ 21.3 Bn through 2030.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55083

Key Findings of Market Report

Plastic Electroplating Widely Used in the Fashion Industry

As a result of its application on non-metallic substrates such as plastic, the scope of electroplating usage is projected to expand. Electroplating of plastic is commonly carried out in the fashion industry to give garments a lustrous appearance. Electroplating non-metals offers huge benefits in a wide range of industrial applications. When a copper coating is applied to a plastic surface, the material can conduct electricity. It assists in the transformation of a drab plastic object into a bright metallic-looking object. Due to the growing demand for plastic coating, the global electroplating market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Electronic, Automotive Industries are Major End Users of Electroplating Process

Electroplating high-performance automobile parts, such as wheel rims, hood ornaments, door handles, and emblems is becoming popular with the growth of the automobile production. Additionally, the demand for electrical and electronic equipment has increased globally with the rapid expansion of the digitalization. Portable gadgets, such as wearable devices, portable chargers, camcorders, digital cameras, tablets, cellphones, and computers are widely used. With the increasing usage of electronic gadgets, the demand for electroplating is rising.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Electroplating Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=55083

Electroplating Market: Growth Drivers

Ceramics, gold, palladium, copper, and silver are used in electroplating in the electrical and electronics industry. Ceramics have a number of unique electrical characteristics that make them useful in the production of electronic gadgets and parts. Due to its superconductor and semiconductor properties, ceramic electroplating is gaining popularity.

At present, Asia Pacific is one of the leading manufacturers of electronics and automobiles. Japan , South Korea , and China account for a large chunk of the global automobile manufacturing. Over the forecast period, this factor is anticipated to produce the huge demand for electroplating in the Asia Pacific region.

Buy our Premium Research Report Electroplating Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55083<ype=S

Electroplating Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are:

Jing Mei Industrial Ltd. (JMI)

Peninsula Metal Finishing, Inc.

Sharretts Plating Company, Inc.

Klein Plating Works, Inc.

Bajaj Electroplaters Private Limited

Precision Plating Co.

Electroplating Market: Segmentation

Type

Barrel Plating

Rack Plating

Application

Corrosion Resistance

Wear Resistance

Appearance

Solderability

Metal

Gold

Zinc

Platinum

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

End User

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewelry

Industrial Machinery

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Nickel Sulfate Market - The global nickel sulfate market is driven by several factors; however, the huge demand for battery manufacturing for various end-use industries such as automobiles, electronics, chemicals, and textiles is the key market driver. Nickel sulfate usage in electroplating and dyeing & printing is also driving the demand for nickel sulfate significantly. The rise in the global demand for batteries and electroplating has led to considerable growth of the nickel sulfate market. There is a high demand for nickel sulfate in the manufacture of various batteries, primarily low-powered batteries and high-powered batteries. Thus, the rise in the demand for nickel sulfate in Li-Ion batteries and various other applications is propelling the demand for nickel sulfate in the automotive industry.

Plating on Plastics Market - The rise in demand for plastic in the automotive industry is expected to drive the global plating on plastics market during the forecast period. Plastics offer several structural and weight advantages over traditional metal automotive parts. They are used as raw materials to manufacture various structural, interior, exterior, and other automobile components. Furthermore, plating with metals, such as chrome and nickel provides enhanced esthetic appearance, corrosion resistance, and overall strength to products. Therefore, increase in usage of metal plating on various automotive components made of plastics is estimated to propel the global plating on plastics market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research