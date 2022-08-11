Inbenta Profiled in Conversational AI "Hot Vendor" report by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the "Hot Vendor" report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, a leading conversational AI platform provider, today announced that it has been included in the "Hot Vendors" profiled in the Hot Vendors in Conversational AI, 2022 report by Aragon Research, Inc. (July 2022). The report provides an overview of the latest advancements in conversational AI and identifies four vendors that are making an impact in the market.

Natural language is the mode of communication that unites all humans. Inbenta's Neuro-Symbolic AI and Natural Language Processing technology automates customer interactions, improves customer satisfaction and brand loyalty and offers a far superior user experience. Based on its proprietary and patented technology, Inbenta offers a set of conversational solutions for businesses across a range of industries such as chatbots, knowledge management tools and search engines.

According to the report: "What makes Inbenta hot is its novel use of neuro-symbolic AI. This approach combines machine learning with symbolic reasoning to provide a conversational AI solution that requires far less training data to provide accurate results than traditional machine learning methods. Additionally, Inbenta delivers its AI solution pre-trained using industry specific lexicon, further reducing incremental training time to cover just customer specific terminology."

Commenting on Inbenta's inclusion in the report, Jordi Torras, CEO of Inbenta, said: "A company's success is largely based on its ability to connect with customers and employees. In a fully digital world, human and emotional connections have become essential to growing customer bases and increasing brand loyalty. We are proud to be recognised by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor. We believe the report accurately identifies our strengths in enabling businesses to transform their customer relationships through the ability to communicate, manage, and track all customer engagements through seamless conversations across multiple channels."

Required Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Inbenta

Founded in 2011, Inbenta (www.inbenta.com) is a global leader in the Conversational AI space. The company's advanced Conversational AI platform combines the use of NLP and Neuro-Symbolic AI to offer four digital support communication modules – Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, and Messenger - delivering one of the most complete solutions in the market today. With its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, and with regional offices in Europe, Brazil and Japan, Inbenta has over 250 global brands using its solution across a range of industries, including: financial services, travel, ecommerce, telecom, and utilities.

