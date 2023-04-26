Immunovia to discuss adoption of IMMray™ PanCan-d with key opinion leaders on May 3, 2023
26 Apr, 2023, 13:44 BST
LUND, Sweden, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced it will host an event to discuss the adoption of IMMrayTM PanCan-d test key opinion leaders on May 3, 2023, at 16:00 pm CET (10:00 am ET).
The event will feature two panel discussions with key opinion leaders:
David Bakelman
CEO
National Pancreas Foundation
Cheryl Meguid, DNP
Director of the Pancreatic Cancer High Risk Screening Clinic
Regional Medical Director of Oncology Multidisciplinary Programs
Multidisciplinary Clinic Coordinator for Pancreas and Biliary Disease
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Rosario Ligresti, MD, FASGE
Division Chief, Gastroenterology
Academic Director of Gastroenterology
Hackensack University Medical Center
Immunovia Management will also discuss its commercialization strategy for IMMrayTM PanCan-d test in the U.S.
For more information and to register for the webcast please click here.
For more information, please contact:
Philipp Mathieu,
CEO and President
philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Cheif Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08
About Immunovia
Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.
Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.
Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.
The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Immunovia AB
Share this article