LUND, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference on November 14 at 2pm local time (GMT). Mats Grahn, CEO will present the IMMray™ antibody biomarker platform development pipeline and commercialisation strategies.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff115/immnov/. The webcast will be archived shortly afterwards under "Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.immunovia.com and be available for approximately 90 days.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Grahn

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Immunovia

Tel.: +46-70-5320230

Email: mats.grahn@immunovia.com

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-invited-to-present-at-jefferies-2018-london-healthcare-conference,c2671056

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/2671056/944030.pdf Press release Immunovia presentation at Jefferies

Related Links

http://www.immunovia.com



SOURCE Immunovia AB