Immunovia files US patent application to protect its next-generation test

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today announces the company has filed a US provisional patent application to protect the intellectual property embodied in its next-generation test to detect stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer.

The patent application claims methods of diagnosing pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer. The company is seeking patent protection for the unique combination of five specific biomarkers used in its test, as well as the method for combining these biomarkers to generate a positive or negative test result.

Immunovia filed the provisional patent application with the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) in the United States of America, the first market for commercializing the company's new test. In coming months, the company expects to submit additional clinical data to the USPTO bolster the patent application.

Immunovia also plans to file a single PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application within the next year, enabling the company to seek patent protection for its invention across dozens of countries at one time. Immunovia will later pursue patents in specific high-value commercial markets outside the US.

"Our scientists have invented a breakthrough approach to detecting pancreatic cancer and it's vital we protect that invention," said Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia.

As previously announced, Immunovia has completed development of its next-generation test to detect stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer. Immunovia will conduct a large, independent clinical validation study in fourth quarter 2024 to confirm the accuracy of the Immunovia test. The company is on track to launch the new test in the US in 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

