Ignite iGaming Unveils Game-changing Insights: How COVID Reshaped the Global Online Gambling Landscape

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5th 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced an official end to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic disrupted industries across the globe, and the gambling market was no exception.

As the world grappled with lockdowns and restrictions, the gambling landscape experienced a seismic shift, accelerating the growth and appetite for online gambling services.

Ignite iGaming – a leading gambling SEO agency – unveils the compelling statistics that highlight the profound digital transformation in the global gambling market between March 2019 to August 2023.

Surging Interest in Online Betting

"One of the most striking trends observed during this period is the remarkable surge in global sports betting-related queries. Data from Google Trends shows sports betting searches are up by a staggering 300%," said Josh Yates, Managing Director at Ignite iGaming.

This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the increased interest from new players experiencing the convenience and quality of online platforms for the first time during the lockdown. "Many online gambling sites reported a surge in new user registrations during the pandemic. Some operators reported a 200% or more increase in sign-ups compared to the previous year," added Josh.

Regulators and Online Platforms Seize the Opportunity

Governments and regulatory bodies recognized the potential of the online gambling market, taking steps to regulate it and capitalise on growth opportunities. The U.S and Brazil are prime examples of this.

"Online sports betting is now legal in 25 states, as a result the United States saw a triple-digit percentage growth in online sports betting revenue, while Brazil has passed new regulation this year and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 19%," said Josh.

Introducing regulation builds confidence, the regulatory landscape has become more structured and transparent, creating a conducive environment for both operators and players. Operators are now well-positioned to capitalise on this thriving market.

"Sportsbetting and casino sites are harnessing the power of SEO to increase player acquisition and improve competitive positioning in these growing markets. By elevating their presence on Google, these operators and affiliates boost can not only enhance brand visibility, trust, and credibility but also drive FTDs and NGR," said Josh in his summarising statement.

