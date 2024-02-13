IDnow joins consortium aimed at making crypto assets compliant with new EU regulations

System to achieve full compliance of Crypto Asset Service Providers and self-hosted wallets with AML regulations and the Transfer of Funds Regulation

MUNICH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow , a leading identity verification platform provider in Europe, joins a consortium of five partners including the IOTA Foundation , walt.id , SPYCE.5 , and Bloom Labs with the goal of making Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) and self-hosted wallets compliant with the European Anti-Money-Laundering Regulation and the Transfer of Funds Regulation (TFR).

The new TFR regulation in the EU mandates that all cryptocurrency transactions will need to carry identifying data of the sender and the receiver. According to the new rule, compliance with TFR is mandatory for all CASPs. Additionally, the new AML Regulation will require all CASPs to comply with similar AML rules as other financial institutions. For example, when a user opens an account and registers a wallet with a CASP, an identification process is required to comply with the new AML Regulation and TFR.

One challenge for CASPs to adhere to the new rules lies in GDPR compliance, as personal identifiable information (PII) should not be stored on blockchains or Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT). However, to comply with the new regulations, CASPs need to know with whom they are doing business and continuously verify this information.

Raising trust and transparency in crypto asset transactions

To address this challenge, the partners have formed a consortium to propose a system where a trusted party tokenizes an identification process it has witnessed, allowing CASPs to have confidence in this process, without revealing any PII. The resulting soul-bound token (SBT) can be used for blockchain processes, enabling web3 native interactions. Furthermore, the trusted party can reveal the identity information, if requested by an authorized party, such as law enforcement, as well as revoke the SBT, if needed.

Within the consortium, the IOTA Foundation, a non-profit foundation supporting the development of the IOTA protocol, will provide the underlying network as the proposed solution will be implemented on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible IOTA Smart Contract Chain. walt.id, a leading open source vendor of decentralized identity and wallet infrastructure, will develop, provide, and maintain the trusted witness service for creating and verifying SBTs like identity proofs, while IDnow will deliver the identity verification solution to onboard users into the wallet solution. Bloom, an all-in-one wallet for the IOTA, Shimmer and EVM ecosystem, will provide the capabilities for users to store, present and prove ownership of the SBT. SPYCE.5, specializing in the integration of hybrid blockchain technologies, will provide the essential infrastructure for seamless interchain communication and transaction validation, ensuring the system's overall efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Statements

"We are excited to be part of this forward-thinking consortium alongside highly esteemed crypto asset industry players to address a pressing need for crypto wallet solutions that comply with the latest EU regulations. Crypto companies are facing a race against the clock to implement new requirements, which is why we wish to submit this proposed solution to the EU for consideration to address the technological and regulatory challenges around AML, KYC and TFR in crypto," says Rayissa Armata, Director Global Regulatory and Government Affairs at IDnow.

"We are thrilled to be working with such incredible partners to create a truly seamless user experience and to provide the underlying distributed ledger technology. Identity verification in Web3 environments should be simple and straightforward, without sacrificing privacy or security. As regulatory requirements grow, we need innovative solutions that are easy to use for both businesses and everyday users," says Dominik Schiener, Chairman of the Board of the IOTA Foundation.

"We have been building decentralized identity and wallet solutions for many clients across various industries, but this project is particularly interesting as it shows new ways of onboarding and verifying users for crypto and DeFi use cases that have traditionally been struggling with regulatory compliance," says Dominik Beron, Founder of walt.id.

"Bloom is excited to be collaborating with the partners in this consortium. This project will ensure our users and the crypto ecosystem can benefit from a self-hosted wallet that complies with EU regulations," says Nicole O'Brien, Co-founder of Bloom Labs.

"We're proud to be part of this groundbreaking consortium, leveraging SPYCE.5's hybrid chain architecture to navigate the complex landscape of EU regulations. Our innovative approach ensures not only compliance but also maintains the integrity and efficiency vital in the crypto space," says Holger Köther, Managing Director of SPYCE.5.

IDnow is a leading identity verification platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players, such as UniCredit, Telefonica, Sixt, Crédit Agricole, BNP, and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, Younited Credit, Boursorama, Klarna and Tier mobility.

