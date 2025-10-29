iDenfy recognized as a 'Dynamic Company' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Identity Verification Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iDenfy, a global RegTech service provider best known for its identity verification, compliance, and fraud prevention tools, has been recognized as a 'Dynamic Company' in the Identity Verification market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. The achievement highlights iDenfy's commitment to delivering fully automated, accurate, and secure customer onboarding solutions that help high-risk, regulated businesses prevent fraud and save costs while simplifying compliance-related tasks with automated full-cycle verification, screening, and monitoring solutions that positively impact the user experience.

iDenfy offers a range of KYC/KYB and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions, starting from popular KYC workflows and ending with more complex cases for higher-risk sectors like fintech, helping detect bad actors and prevent other unwanted consequences, such as an increased chargeback rate linked to disputed transactions due to the lack of verification. The company supports over 3,000 ID document types from more than 200 countries and territories, offering multilingual support and customizable, pre-made onboarding templates that cater to various industries and meet diverse business needs.

Businesses with large customer bases and intense transaction volumes can choose from a wide selection of iDenfy's solutions, as the company offers end-to-end KYC/KYB and AML tools on a single dashboard. With a strong presence across the US, Europe, and other markets, iDenfy continues to advance its market-tailored fraud prevention systems, with plans to introduce new services and further boost the user experience for both KYC and KYB onboarding flows.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

