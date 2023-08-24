iClick Interactive Bolsters Partnership with Xiaohongshu to Capture Overseas Opportunities

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Xiaohongshu, a premier social commerce platform in China. Leveraging the previous successful collaboration, iClick now takes on the role of Xiaohongshu's designated "Official Overseas Advertising Partner" to help overseas brands revolutionize and unlock new brand engagement opportunities in China.

Xiaohongshu has transformed into a vibrant lifestyle community encouraging users to share their experiences on fashion, beauty, food, travel and more. Its seamless fusion of content creation, community engagement and e-commerce has made it a go-to platform for consumers in China. As a data-driven MarTech company entrenched in the Chinese market, iClick recognizes Xiaohongshu's immense potential for overseas brands looking to enter China — while also understanding the key challenges for brands on the platform, including navigating Xiaohongshu's unique ecosystem, creating tailored content, executing effective campaigns, and identifying influencers that resonate with their audience.

Leveraging its extensive service capabilities and exclusive network of over 100 top-tier KOLs/KOCs spanning diverse interest categories, iClick provides international brands with a step-by-step and all-in-one marketing solution on Xiaohongshu. This includes Official Brand Account Registration, Account Management, Content Creation, Advertising Strategy, and Influencer Marketing Strategy. iClick also offers a variety of formats for paid ads, including open splash ad, infeed ad and keyword search ad. With these services, overseas brands can drive awareness, user engagement, and word-of-mouth, and boost sales in China's dynamic market.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Xiaohongshu, a pioneer in China's social commerce space," said Frankie Ho, iClick's President of International Business. "With iClick's proprietary China KOL Marketing Analytics Platform, iFans, we empower brands with multidimensional data analytics on Xiaohongshu KOLs. This allows brands to identify premium KOLs, track competitors' activities, and implement effective and winning KOL marketing strategies."

With unparalleled insights and capabilities in China's new retail ecosystem, iClick remains committed to providing brands with the necessary tools for success on emerging platforms like Xiaohongshu in this fast-evolving market.

For more information about iClick x Xiaohongshu marketing solutions, please visit https://iclk.co/8VjZJ1 or contact sales_hk@i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.i-click.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in its strategic shift away from Marketing Solutions to focus on Enterprise Solutions; its success in implementing its SaaS + X business model; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Phyllis Wong Belinda Chen Tel: +852 37009072 Tel: +852 37009068 E-mail: phyllis.wong@i-click.com E-mail: belinda.chen@i-click.com

