Hydrogen Peroxide Market worth $4.70 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Product Function (Chemical Synthesis, Bleaching, Disinfectant, Cleaning & Etching, Others), Grade (90% Hydrogen Peroxide, 35% Hydrogen Peroxide, 6 to 10% Hydrogen Peroxide, 3% Hydrogen Peroxide), End-use Industry (Pulp & Paper, Food and Beverages, Water Treatment, Textiles & Laundry, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Electronics, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", hydrogen peroxide market is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2030 from USD 3.48 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a colorless pale blue liquid with far-reaching uses for its powerful oxidizing and disinfecting nature. It contains two oxygen and two hydrogen atoms and finds vast use in various industries in dilute forms. Its greatest benefit is that it disintegrates into oxygen and water and thus is a safer choice among other harmful chemicals. In industrial applications, hydrogen peroxide is used as a pulp and paper mill bleaching agent, a healthcare disinfectant, a water treatment cleaning agent, and for sterilizing food and beverages. Its simplicity of use, effectiveness, and eco-friendliness make it an important chemical to be found in home and industrial applications.

By product function, the bleaching segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The bleaching segment commanded the largest share of the hydrogen peroxide market, as it is heavily utilized in markets such as pulp and paper, textiles, and laundry, where it is an essential agent used to whiten and brighten products. Hydrogen peroxide is preferred due to its good bleaching capacity and eco-friendly status since it decomposes into water and oxygen without causing toxic residues. Its increasing use in chlorine-free bleaching operations is further evidence supporting its supremacy. Also, its increased demand as a sustainable and high-quality paper and textile material further propels its use for bleaching processes.

By grade, the 35% hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The 35% grade segment held the largest share of the hydrogen peroxide market due to its huge industrial uses, especially in the paper and pulp industry for bleaching, water treatment, and chemical synthesis. This concentration offers a good balance between strength and safety and can be used in bulk while remaining manageable in terms of handling and storage. Its price competitiveness and versatility have also made it the best choice in different industries. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and availability also support its leadership position in the US market.

By end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The pulp & paper industry accounted for the largest market share due to the high demand for environmentally friendly bleaching chemicals for application in paper manufacturing. Hydrogen peroxide is widely applied as a chlorine-free alternative since it is compatible with strict environmental regulations. Growth in the packaging industry, driven by e-commerce and green trends, also boosts paper manufacturing. This consistent demand makes pulp and paper the largest consumer of hydrogen peroxide.

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American hydrogen peroxide market in 2024

In 2024, the US held the largest share of the North American hydrogen peroxide market. There is significant demand for hydrogen peroxide across various sectors in the US, particularly in industrial applications. Key industries utilizing hydrogen peroxide include pulp & paper, water treatment, healthcare, and chemicals. The US is also a leader in employing advanced manufacturing technologies, such as green bleaching agents in the paper industry, where hydrogen peroxide plays a vital role. Additionally, strict environmental regulations promote the use of hydrogen peroxide as a chlorine-free and safer alternative in various applications. Furthermore, many US industries are among the leading producers of hydrogen peroxide, contributing to the country's larger market share in North America.

The demand for hydrogen peroxide is primarily driven by global manufacturers catering to various end-use applications. Some of the leading companies in the hydrogen peroxide market include Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Arkema (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kemira (Finland), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Airedale Group (UK), OCI Ltd. (South Korea), and National Peroxide (India). Together, these companies, along with numerous regional players, meet the global demand for hydrogen peroxide.

