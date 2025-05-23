Hydraulics Market worth $44.26 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydraulics market size is projected to reach USD 44.26 billion by 2030 from USD 39.40 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Constant technological advancements and growing industrial demands drive the hydraulics market. One significant trend is the increasing adoption of automation and smart hydraulic systems, which enhance control across various applications in industries such as construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. Additionally, the push for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly hydraulic solutions is gaining momentum, leading to the development of electro-hydraulic systems. Furthermore, integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive maintenance technologies enables real-time monitoring. It reduces downtime, which is increasingly essential for optimizing operational performance and cost-effectiveness in the hydraulics market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydraulics Market"

150 – Tables

76 – Figures

213 – Pages

Hydraulics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 39.40 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 44.26 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% Forecast Period 2025–2030 Segments Covered By type, component, sensor, end-use industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Availability of electric alternatives Key Market Opportunities Rising focus of developing nations on agricultural mechanization Key Market Drivers Growing focus toward electro-hydraulic systems

Pumps segment held second-largest share of hydraulics market in 2024

Pumps accounted for the second-largest share of the hydraulics market based on the component segment because they are fundamental to the operation of hydraulic systems. Their primary function is to convert mechanical energy into hydraulic energy by generating the required flow and pressure for system operation. This makes them indispensable across various applications, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, industrial machinery, and aerospace systems. The strong demand for hydraulic pumps is supported by their widespread use in mobile and industrial hydraulics. Technological advancements such as the development of variable displacement pumps and more energy-efficient models have also driven their adoption.

Agriculture segment to witness highest CAGR in hydraulics market during forecast period

The agriculture segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the global hydraulics market, driven by rising food demand, labor shortages, and increasing mechanization of agricultural activities. Hydraulic systems are particularly suitable for agriculture because they deliver high force in compact designs, endure harsh outdoor environments, and offer precise control, which is essential for modern precision farming techniques. For example, the increasing use of variable-rate technology (VRT) and autonomous agricultural machinery, which require reliable and responsive actuation systems, has significantly boosted demand for advanced hydraulic components. In emerging economies such as India and Brazil, where agriculture forms a major part of GDP, government-led initiatives such as subsidies for farm machinery and rural electrification further accelerate the adoption. India, for instance, saw a record sale of over 900,000 tractors in 2023, many of which integrate hydraulic systems for implements such as loaders and backhoes.

North America captured second-largest market share in 2024

North America held the second-largest share of the global hydraulics industry in 2024, primarily due to the region's strong industrial base, well-established infrastructure, and high demand from key end-use industries such as construction, aerospace, automotive, and agriculture. The US contributes significantly to this share, backed by its advanced manufacturing capabilities and continuous investments in automation and industrial machinery. According to the US Census Bureau, total construction spending in the US reached over USD 2 trillion in 2024, creating sustained demand for hydraulic equipment in heavy machinery, as well as in industrial and infrastructure projects. Moreover, the region has seen increased adoption of hydraulic systems in precision agriculture and aerospace applications.

The key companies in the hydraulics companies include Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), and KYB Corporation (Japan).

