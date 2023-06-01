Huawei T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network

CANNES, France, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NGON 2023 & Huawei Optical Innovation Forum 2023 were held in Cannes, France. During the conference, Dr. Christopher Janz, Technical Vice President of Huawei Optical Systems Competency Center, delivered a keynote speech and introduced the new architecture and vision of Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO to the industry.

Christopher Janz discussed the ongoing evolution of WDM networks, emphasizing the importance of meeting distinct and deterministic SLA requirements. Optical network development is currently facing three major challenges.

1) The physical route topologies of fiber networks are irregular, and virtual service routes change frequently, making it difficult to quantify and guarantee service latency in real time.

2) Services working and protection routes are in the same fiber or cable, and the route topologies are complex, making it challenging to evaluate and guarantee services availability.

3) The expansion of WDM from the metro core to COs, sites and buildings, generating tremendous challenges of handling 100x increase in the number of nodes and services with carriers' limited planning and O&M manpower.

To overcome these challenges, the Huawei iMaster NCE optical developed the innovative T-AUTO vision, which introduces Transport Digital Map as the foundation, and provides Agile Service Routing, Ultimate SLA Guaranteed, Time-Saving Ticket Journey and "Open to NaaS".

Transport Digital Map is the foundation of optical network automation. It abstracts, models, and digitizes the optical network physical world to construct a digital world that contains information such as optical fibers, topologies, channels, bandwidths, latency and availability, accelerating monetization of physical networks.

Agile Service Routing leverages the power of the Transport Digital Map to meet differentiated SLA requirements of different customers in different scenarios, enhancing service competitiveness but also shortens the network ROI period.

Ultimate SLA Guaranteed provides online service planning capabilities, resolving the common pain point of frequent rework caused by inconsistency between offline planning data and live-network data. It also offers one-click cross-layer E2E service provisioning capability that reduces service provisioning time from weeks to hours. In terms of service SLA assurance, the collaboration of iMaster NCE and ASON-layer on protocol-level prevents violation risks caused by fiber cuts and node faults, continuously ensuring SLA.

With Time-saving Ticket Journey, which is based on association analysis of massive alarms, identification mode of fault incidents, and GIS-based intelligent fault diagnosis, carriers can implement minute-level fault locating and achieve "One fault, One ticket".

The Open to Network as a Service (NaaS) capability is powered by iMaster NCE, which allows carriers integrate with OSSs/BSSs via IETF ACTN NBIs. It helps carriers provide user-oriented e-commerce service experience, greatly improving service competitiveness.

Concluding his keynote speech, Christopher noted that in order to achieve high-quality development, it is important to support adaptability of network supply structures to application demands. Huawei's new iMaster NCE T-AUTO vision will facilitate transformation in quality and efficiency and guide the planning of a new blueprint for the evolution of all-optical transport networks.

SOURCE Huawei