Huawei Provides 110 MW of Solar Inverters to Krannich Solar M.E.P.E.

Krannich Solar, as a certified distributor of Huawei FusionSolar inverters, covers its Greek and Cypriot customers' demand by maintaining a secure stock of equipment locally, in its central warehouse facilities in Kalochori, Thessaloniki, Greece. The main goal of Krannich Solar, SKE and Huawei is to further develop its installers' network by continuously providing specialized training to enable them to design and realize the best applications of PV systems, even for the most demanding investors.

Huawei and its innovative FusionSolar inverters, that harness more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology, usher in the 2.0 era of AI + PV, redefining the industry with regards to power generation, O&M, grid connection, and safety.

Mr. Alexandros Athanassiou, CEO of Krannich Solar M.E.P.E. stated: "Krannich Solar, having 25 years of expertise and experience in supplying photovoltaic equipment globally, continues to achieve impressive results in the local photovoltaic market and gain customers' trust based on the proven reliability of Huawei inverters combined with its wide product range offering that covers every PV plant size, topped by the comprehensive service and technical support offered by the local Huawei team in Greece. We will enhance our partnership with Huawei and SKE further to support the dynamic Greek solar market."

As stated by Mr. Sam Zheng, Huawei Regional Sales Director: "Huawei is redefining the PV industry internationally, with Artificial Intelligence technologies that meet future needs and contribute to the emergence of photovoltaics as a major energy source. In Greece, the company, is already dynamically positioned in the new era of the PV market, and is further strengthening its local presence to respond even more efficiently to the growing demand and requirements of the installed base with a variety of services including commissioning, service line technical support as well as immediate replacement of inverters from our warehouse in Greece. "

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.

About Huawei FusionSolar

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology. By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source. For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the 'Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety' concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally. Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization. For more information, please visit Huawei online at https://solar.huawei.com/.

