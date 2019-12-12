Huami Amazfit Confirms Global Product Launch at CES 2020, Expanding Product Categories Beyond Smartwatch

This year, Huami pushes the boundaries of wearables and are unveiling new product categories beyond the smartwatch range, curating the latest innovations without sacrificing on style or functionality. Embodying a perfect blend of advanced technology, stylish design, as well as health and fitness features, the latest Amazfit products will go beyond conventions and unlock the possibilities of wearables in 2020, which enable diverse applications in various real-life scenarios for consumers.

With the new suite of Amazfit products, Huami envisions building a foundation and ecosystem of wearables, empowering consumers to enjoy their health and to leap over limits. Recognizing the growing potential and consumer demand in the health and fitness industry, Huami's strategic focus beyond 2020 will turn to a holistic approach to build an evolving ecosystem of wearables for health and fitness management, which leverages its expertise in wearables, AI chip technology and cloud-based services.

The new Amazfit product category is a significant leap forward building on the success of its smartwatch line-ups, including Amazfit X, Amazfit GTR, Amazfit Stratos 3, and the Amazfit GTS. Since its entry to the market in 2015, Amazfit has gained global recognitions by winning international awards across categories - IFA Product Technical Innovation Award, Red Dot Design Award, iF Product Design Award, Good Design Award.

2020 is set to be an exciting year as the Amazfit brand and product offerings continue to grow, ushering in a more connected and diverse wearable experience beyond conventions for consumers.

The latest products will be showcased at Huami's booth at CES 2020, located at South Hall 3-30369, Las Vegas Convention Center after the official launch.

[1] According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices manufacturer in terms of volume.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a self-brand of Huami (NYSE:HMI). Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Also, Huami is a provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi and exclusive maker of the Mi Band. Since September 2015, Huami has begun to use the brand, Amazfit, to sell smart wearable products that are not designed and manufactured for Xiaomi to address the middle to high-end market.

According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices in the first nine months of 2017, more than any other company in the world. 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices were shipped in 2017. As of March 31, 2018, a total of 56.5 million devices were shipped since Huami's inception in 2013.

Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017, mobile Apps of Huami had 56 million registered users.

Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Its mission is to make the world more connected. On February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit https://en.amazfit.com/news.html

About Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile

