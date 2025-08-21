Hozpitality Group Unveils "Best 30 Women Leaders in the Middle East" Powerlist

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group has announced its "Best 30 Women Leaders in the Middle East" Powerlist, celebrating visionary leaders who are shaping the future of hospitality across the region.

These exceptional women are redefining leadership through innovation, inclusivity, and strategic excellence. The honorees were nominated by their respective organizations and selected via an industry-wide online voting process, underscoring the admiration and respect they have earned among peers and colleagues.

Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group, said:

"The hospitality industry thrives on diversity and innovation. These 30 women exemplify leadership, vision, and the ability to inspire others. Their impact extends beyond their roles, shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for the industry."

Vandana Raj, Co-Founder of Hozpitality Group, added:

"Recognizing these trailblazers is about more than celebration; it's about highlighting their stories and encouraging more women to step into leadership roles. Their success is a testament to the limitless potential of talent in our industry."

Meet the Leaders of Change

This year's Powerlist celebrates 30 exceptional women whose vision, leadership, and dedication are setting new benchmarks for hospitality in the Middle East:-

Aycan Pasli, Commercial Director, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square

Commercial Director, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square Beena Vijayakumar , Director of Housekeeping, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Director of Housekeeping, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences Christina Samir, Operations Manager, Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar

Operations Manager, Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Deepika Biju , General Manager, ibis Styles Dragon Mart

General Manager, ibis Styles Dragon Mart Elif Yazoglu, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach Eva Muscheid, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square

General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square Gisele Clark , Hotel Manager, Hilton Dubai The Walk

Hotel Manager, Hilton Dubai The Walk Ilham Kassab, Director of Housekeeping, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi

Director of Housekeeping, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Josiane Jabre , General Manager, Delta Hotels City Center Doha

General Manager, Delta Hotels City Center Doha Judit Toth , Founder & Managing Partner, Vivere Hospitality

Founder & Managing Partner, Vivere Hospitality Julia Schamne, Cluster General Manager, Novotel & Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha

Cluster General Manager, Novotel & Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha Kuleni Jimilu, Cluster Head of Human Resources, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, voco Bonnington Dubai, RIVA Beach Club

Cluster Head of Human Resources, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, voco Bonnington Dubai, RIVA Beach Club Ligia Brasoveanu , General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences Marina Akhmedova, Executive Chef, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Executive Chef, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai Mary Ann Coopera Andaya, Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Accor Shared Services Dubai

Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Accor Shared Services Dubai Maryam AlMaskati, HR Manager, The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

HR Manager, The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa Mouna Ouni , Dir Marketing and Communication, Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai

Dir Marketing and Communication, Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai Nada Sheshtawi, Chief Commercial Officer, Rotana Group

Chief Commercial Officer, Nadia Madi , General Manager, Al Samriya Hotel, Autograph Collection Hotels

General Manager, Al Samriya Hotel, Autograph Collection Hotels Nuran Kilani , COO, L'AZURE Hospitality by Tabuk Investment & Tourism

COO, L'AZURE Hospitality by Tabuk Investment & Tourism Paromita Ohri , Marketing & Communication Director, Hilton Bahrain City Center Hotel & Residences

Marketing & Communication Director, Hilton Bahrain City Center Hotel & Residences Prema Menon , Cluster Manager- EHS, Swissotel al Murooj & Movenpick Grand al Bustan

Cluster Manager- EHS, Swissotel al Murooj & Movenpick Grand al Bustan Samreen Khan , Group EAM-Human Resources Nordic Holding

Group EAM-Human Resources Nordic Holding Sapna Chadha , Director of Marketing & Communications Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek & Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences

Director of Marketing & Communications Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek & Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences Shivani Sharma , Sr. Corporate Digital Marketing Manager, TIME Hotels

Sr. Corporate Digital Marketing Manager, TIME Hotels Shymaa Fahim , Executive Corporate Director of Marketing & Communication TIME Hotels

Executive Corporate Director of Marketing & Communication TIME Hotels Sinead O Reilly-Henell, General Manager, Qabila Westbay Doha by Marriott International

General Manager, Qabila Westbay Doha by Marriott International Soha Metwally , Cluster General Manager, TIME Oak Hotel and Suites

Cluster General Manager, TIME Oak Hotel and Suites Sona Rawal , Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Tulay Kilic , Complex Director of Marketing, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a leading platform for hospitality professionals, offering industry news, job opportunities, events, and recognition programs that celebrate excellence across the sector. With a global reach and a strong presence in the Middle East, Hozpitality continues to connect talent, brands, and thought leaders driving the future of hospitality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5471268/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg