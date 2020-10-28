Hozpitality Group relaunches its upgraded Hospitality News and Media website 'Hozpitalityplus'

- hozpitalityplus.com would be sharing Latest Happenings, Hospitality Deals, Promotions, Offers, Announcements, Latest News, Interviews, Reviews, Videos around the World

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite difficult business situations, Hozpitality group announced its re-designed website launch in Dubai. The new website has an enhanced design and is a global website focusing on Hospitality Industry News and Announcements from around the world.

"Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry together," said Raj Bhatt. Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group. The Hozpitality Plus platform offers a place to connect with happenings in the global Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry, added Raj.

People are able to subscribe to newsletters on www.hozpitalityplus.com and can have weekly news delivered to their inbox, said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. Our effort is to provide a Complete guide on the travel and hospitality industry in Dubai, UAE and the Middle East, the best hotel destinations, staycations, Halloween offers, tourist spots, affordable guides, hotels and much more, added Vandana.

Hozpitalityplus is a source and distribution point for the latest news in the hotel industry - trends, research, features, editorials, developments and more. It is one of the largest Middle East's hotelier & hospitality news portal including latest happenings around the world, said Raj. Hozpitality Plus covers hospitality industry news, analysis, trends, finance, business, design, and people for hotel management at each level of the market, Raj added.

The new www.hozpitaityplus.com works very well with our other Hospitality Community Market Place www.hozpitality.com thru which the industry can come together and connect and make use of various offerings like Hospitality Jobs, Courses, Products, Suppliers, Institutes and Companies, concluded Raj.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

