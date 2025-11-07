Hozpitality Group Celebrates Excellence at the 5th Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2025

NAVI MUMBAI, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hozpitality Group successfully hosted the 5th Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2025 on November 6th at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, honoring the finest professionals and brands from India's dynamic hospitality industry.

The glittering evening recognized excellence, innovation, and service across all levels of hospitality — from hotels and resorts to restaurants and support functions — celebrating the dedication and passion that drive the industry forward.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, opened the evening with a warm and inspiring message:

"The Hozpitality Awards have always been more than a ceremony — they are a celebration of people. This initiative is our way of giving back to the industry that shaped us. It's our CSR activity, dedicated to recognizing and uplifting the heroes who make hospitality shine every single day."

Raj also acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife and partner, Vandana Bhatt, and thanked the entire Hozpitality team in India, Dubai, and the USA for their continuous efforts in building and expanding the platform globally.

Partners and Sponsors

The event was made possible through the collaboration and support of industry leaders and partners:

Venue Partner: Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai — led by Hotel Manager Kiran and his dedicated team

Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai — led by Hotel Manager and his dedicated team Sponsors: TCL , Scents Circle , U&I Entertainment , UpliftU , Amstel , Chivas , Fratelli Wines , and Absolute Frame Dubai

, , , , , , , and Special Acknowledgment: Chalet Hotels Limited, celebrating 25 years of excellence

Athiva Hotels Introduction

A highlight of the evening was the exclusive introduction of Athiva Hotels & Resorts, the new premium lifestyle brand from Chalet Hotels Limited.

"Launched by Chalet Hotels Limited, Athiva marks the group's entry into the premium lifestyle space, where global sensibilities meet the soul of Indian hospitality. Each Athiva property is envisioned as a space where guests can truly pause, connect, and experience the joy of being present — with thoughtful touches, modern design, and genuine service at its heart," said Kiran, Hotel Manager, Four Points by Sheraton.

Guests were treated to the debut of the Athiva brand film, which beautifully captured this vision and spirit.

Celebrating the Best in Indian Hospitality

The event honored outstanding leaders from across the country, including General Managers, chefs, and hospitality professionals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation. The evening also featured entertainment, networking, and moments of camaraderie, truly embodying the spirit of hospitality.

Celebrating Excellence

The awards recognized outstanding performers across multiple categories — from General Managers and Executive Leaders to Frontline Champions, Hotels, and Hospitality Educators — showcasing the true spirit of Indian hospitality.

Highlights of Major Category Winners:

Indian Hospitality Leader of the Year (Gold):

Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO, The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

General Manager of the Year (Gold):

Stephen Dsouza, GM & AVP – Cluster Operations, Chalet Hotels Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year (Gold):

Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Hotels Group

Sustainability Champion of the Year (Gold):

Victor Rage, Executive Housekeeper, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai

Hospitality Educator of the Year (Gold):

Dr. Jaideep Hire, Senior Academic Coordinator, YCM Open University

Best Hospitality Employer of the Year (Gold):

Taj Hotels (IHCL)

India GM Powerlist 2025

The evening also unveiled the much-anticipated India GM Powerlist 2025, celebrating some of the country's most inspiring and accomplished General Managers.

Among the Powerlist winners were:

Abhijeet Adurkar (The Resort, Mumbai),

Abhishek Sahai (Conrad Pune),

Amit Kumar (JW Marriott Pune),

Deepraj Mukherjee (The Westin Chennai Velachery),

Stephen Dsouza (Chalet Hotels Ltd),

Sumeet Suri (The Westin Mumbai Garden City),

Ravi Rai (The Orchid Hotel Mumbai),

Puneet Baijal (Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad),

Saptarshi Biswas (Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa), and many more.

Commended winners included Abhishek Pani (Radisson Blu Visakhapatnam), Babban Singh (The Fern Hotels & Resorts), Naresh Gupta (Namah Nainital), and Yogeshwar Bhatt (Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow) among others — all recognized for their leadership excellence.

A Message to the Industry

In his closing remarks, Raj Bhatt added:

"Beyond awards, we invite hotels and brands to partner with us. Through our platform, we can assist you with all your Marketing and HR needs at a minimal annual cost. Working together with Hozpitality is always a win–win."

Through these initiatives, Hozpitality Group continues to build bridges, connect professionals, and inspire future leaders in the global hospitality community.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global platform connecting hospitality professionals, employers, and institutions through recruitment, networking, and industry recognition. With a presence in Dubai, India, and the USA, the company operates Hozpitality.com, a leading online community for career development, brand engagement, and industry events in the hospitality sector.

For more information, visit www.hozpitality.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5608947/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg