Hozpitality Group Announces the Power List of 30 Most Popular Hospitality & Tourism Leaders in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com proudly presents its prestigious Power List of the 30 Most Popular Hospitality and Tourism Leaders, recognizing the remarkable achievements of top executives who have made a profound impact on the region's dynamic hospitality and tourism industries. The honorees include influential figures from airlines, hotels, tourism boards, and hospitality management firms, all of whom have played pivotal roles in transforming the Middle East into a global travel hub.

The honorees, selected through an extensive public voting process, represent a diverse array of industries, including hotel chains, airlines, tourism boards, and hospitality management companies. These visionary leaders are recognized for their innovative contributions, inspiring leadership, and their role in positioning the Middle East as a global destination for both leisure and business travelers.

Transforming the Middle East's Hospitality and Tourism Landscape

The Middle East is undergoing unprecedented growth in its hospitality and tourism sector, spurred by strategic investments, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts that the sector will contribute approximately $250 billion to the region's GDP by 2025, with a projected annual growth rate of 5.5%. In 2022 alone, over 27 million international tourists visited the Middle East, marking a significant recovery in the post-pandemic era.

Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are leading the region's tourism renaissance through initiatives such as Expo 2020 Dubai and Saudi Vision 2030, which have helped bolster infrastructure and diversify tourism offerings. The hospitality sector is experiencing similar growth, with hotel occupancy rates in major cities exceeding 70% and airlines expanding their networks to connect more travelers to the region.

Celebrating Leadership and Innovation

The leaders recognized by Hozpitality exemplify a dedication to promoting the Middle East as a prime travel destination while fostering sustainability, cultural preservation, and economic growth. Their efforts have not only propelled their companies but also shaped the future of travel in the region.

List of the Best 30 Most Popular Hospitality and Tourism Leaders (in alphabetical order):

Adel Abdullah Ali , Group CEO & Executive Director, Air Arabia

, Group CEO & Executive Director, Air Arabia Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum , CEO, Emirates Airline & Group

, CEO, Emirates Airline & Group Ali Salim Al Midfa , Chairman, Sharjah International Airport Authority

, Chairman, International Airport Authority Amir Golbarg, Senior VP, Middle East & Africa , Minor International

& , Minor International Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group

Badr Mohammed Al Meer , CEO, Qatar Airways Group

, CEO, Qatar Airways Group Basmah Al-Mayman , Regional Director, Middle East at UNWTO

, Regional Director, at UNWTO Cenk Ünverdi, COO, Rixos Hotels and AIC

Dimitris Manikis , President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Duncan O'Rourke , CEO Middle East, Africa , Turkey & Asia-Pacific | Premium, Midscale & Economy, Accor

, CEO Middle East, , & | Premium, Midscale & Economy, Accor Elena Sorlini , MD & CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports

, MD & CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Ghaith Al Ghaith , CEO, flydubai

, CEO, flydubai Guenter H Gebhard, Regional VP, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Guy Hutchinson , President, Middle East & Africa , Hilton Hotels

, President, & , Hilton Hotels Haitham Mattar , Managing Director MEA & Southwest Asia , IHG Hotels & Resorts

, Managing Director MEA & , IHG Hotels & Resorts Issam Kazim , CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing Kamil Al-Awadhi , CEO, Kuwait Airways; Regional VP Africa & Middle East , IATA

, CEO, Kuwait Airways; Regional VP Africa & , IATA Mark Kirby , COO - Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group

, COO - Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group Markus Oberlin , CEO, Farnek

, CEO, Farnek Mohamed Awadalla , CEO, TIME Hotels

, CEO, TIME Hotels Paul Griffiths , CEO, Dubai Airports

, CEO, Dubai Airports Pawan Kachroo , MD, Khamas Hospitality

, MD, Khamas Hospitality Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry , Director General, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

, Director General, Department of Culture and Tourism – Sandeep Walia , COO Middle East, Marriott International

, COO Middle East, Marriott International Simon Casson , CEO, Corinthia Hotels Limited

, CEO, Corinthia Hotels Limited Sultan Al-Otaibi , CEO, Dur Hospitality

, CEO, Dur Hospitality Tim Cordon , CEO, Radisson Hotel Group

, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group Tyrone Reid , Group CEO, MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail

These leaders have set benchmarks in operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability, and their influence continues to shape the region's hospitality and tourism sectors for years to come.

