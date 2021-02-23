Hozpitality.com launches its Events section to share and showcase Hospitality Events, Trade Fairs, Conferences, Webinars & Seminars around the world

Exhibitors can now create an event page on Hozpitality to share all event related news, announcements and happenings

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com now has an event section where all major events around the world can be posted and shared. The new Events section will now have popular Events, Concerts, Trade Events, Festivals, Webinars, Seminars and Conferences happenings around the world.

"We have just signed up a Media Partnership deal with The Hotel Show happening in Dubai in May 2021 and the event page has been created on Hozpitality.com," said Raj Bhatt, Founder, Hozpitality Group. "We will also have a booth at the Hotel show to interact with the industry at the event," Raj added.

Raj added, "Among the other events being added on Hozpitality.com are the Arabian Travel Market, ATM 2021, RC Show happening in Toronto, Canada and many more events are being added now. We are also organizing our 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards in Dubai in May 2021 and an event page is created on the website for the same as well."

"The event section is a great place to share all information pertaining to the event in one place," said Vandana Bhatt, co-founder Hozpitality.com. "The organizers can get maximum exposure and share happenings at the event with over 1 million members though Hozpitality.com," she added.

Raj and Vandana Bhatt re-launched the new portal for www.hozpitality.com with new advanced features and AI in June 2020, and since then, there are 100,000 new registrations, and 1500 companies have joined the platform to share jobs, courses, news, promotions, and events. Hozpitality is now ready to partner with investors to join forces and grow the brand in other countries and regions. Currently, Hozpitality operates from Canada, UAE, and India.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals through its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

