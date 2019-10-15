Hops & Adjuncts Market Supply Exceeding Demand, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for hops and adjuncts is growing at a steady pace with average forward contract rates of 76 percent, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The hops cultivation area worldwide had risen by 9 percent compared to the previous year and the production of adjuncts has been growing globally, driven by an increase in demand from the brewing industry.

The major regions producing hops are the EU, for 55 percent of the total supply, the Americas for 36 percent, Asia for 6 percent, and Australia/Oceania for 2 percent. Major producing regions for sugar adjuncts are Brazil, India, Thailand, the EU, and the US. For Corn and derivatives adjuncts, major producing regions are the US, China, and Brazil, for wheat is the EU, China and India and for Rice adjuncts is China and India. The Czech Republic and England have the highest forward contract rates for 2020 at 90 percent each.

The demands from the brewing industry, in terms of volume, quality and variety are growing across the world, driving the demand for hops and adjuncts. Global adjuncts consumption by region is approximately 34 percent for corn-based adjuncts, 26 percent for sugar-based, 25 for wheat-based and 7 percent for rice-based. Changing climatic conditions affecting the yields is a major challenge posed to the market.

The craft beer segment accounts for around 1.2 percent of the global beer market volume. However, as craft breweries mostly use an aroma variety of hops in beer formation, they require almost 10 times more hops in processing. This emerging trend has, in turn, led to a shift in the demand from bitter to aroma hops across the US and the EU. The regional production of different types of adjuncts varies with regions from local preference and cultivation; hence preference to the usage of adjuncts to countries can vary from one to another.



