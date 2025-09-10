Home Healthcare Market worth US$473.8 billion by 2030 with 8.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Home Healthcare Market, valued at US$285.3 billion in 2024, stood at US$309.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$473.8 billion by the end of the period. This growth is driven by the rising elderly population, which is more prone to chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing the need for ongoing care at home. The rapid adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring technologies is making healthcare more accessible and convenient, while growing public awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis and preventive care is further boosting demand. In addition, technological advancements in home healthcare devices are making them more user-friendly and affordable, accelerating their adoption across both developed and developing regions.

By product segment, the home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products. In 2024, therapeutic products held the largest share. This dominance is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and kidney failure, which require ongoing treatment and management. As more patients seek convenient, long-term care solutions, there is a growing reliance on therapeutic equipment that can be used safely and effectively at home. These products, including infusion pumps, dialysis machines, and respiratory therapy devices, play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes while reducing hospital visits. The rising demand for personalized and continuous care has solidified the position of therapeutic items as a key driver in the home healthcare market.

By services, the home healthcare market, based on service, is divided into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services. In 2024, skilled nursing services accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. This leading position is primarily due to the increasing demand for professional medical care at home, particularly among the elderly population. As people age, they are more likely to develop complex and chronic health conditions requiring continuous monitoring, medication administration, wound care, and post-surgical support, typically delivered by licensed nurses. The growing aging demographic, coupled with a strong preference for receiving care in familiar, comfortable environments, is fueling the expansion of skilled nursing services. Additionally, advancements in home medical equipment and support from insurance providers have made home-based nursing care more accessible and efficient, further driving market growth.

By geography, the home healthcare market is segmented into six major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by several key factors, including the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan, which are experiencing a surge in healthcare demand.

This rapid growth is primarily driven by increasing disposable incomes, which are enabling more individuals to afford quality healthcare services, including home-based care. Additionally, governments across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are launching initiatives to promote home healthcare, aiming to reduce pressure on overburdened hospitals and improve healthcare access in urban and rural areas. These efforts include policy reforms, public awareness campaigns, and investments in digital health infrastructure. The combination of improved economic conditions and supportive government measures creates a favorable environment for expanding home healthcare services across the Asia Pacific region.

Prominent players in the home healthcare market include Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Linde plc (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd (Switzerland), ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited, Convatec Group PLC (UK), Amedisys (US), OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan), Invacare Corporation (US), BAYADA Home Health Care (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (UK), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Vitalograph (UK), Advita Pflegedienst (Germany), RENAFAN Group (Germany), CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (China), B. Braun SE (Germany), Baxter (US), Medline Industries (US), and Advin Health Care (India), amongst others.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG (Germany):

Fresenius Medical Care AG has established a strong presence in the home healthcare market through its subsidiary, Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure. The company delivers a wide range of home dialysis options, such as peritoneal dialysis (PD) and home hemodialysis (HHD), allowing patients to receive personalized treatments in the comfort of their homes. With a focus on innovation, digital tools, and patient education, Fresenius supports improved health outcomes and helps reduce reliance on hospital-based care.

The company is actively expanding into emerging markets like India by investing in infrastructure, launching awareness campaigns, and offering specialized training programs. Its continued emphasis on home-based therapies and integration of telehealth technologies further solidifies its position as a global leader in home healthcare solutions.

ABBOTT (US)

Abbott holds a significant position in the home healthcare market through its advanced medical devices and diagnostic innovations. Among its key offerings are home-use products like the Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, which allows individuals with diabetes to manage their condition more efficiently and independently at home. Abbott focuses heavily on remote patient monitoring, digital health integration, and leveraging data-driven insights to enable timely, personalized care and better health outcomes.

RESMED (US)

ResMed emphasizes digital innovation to help healthcare providers deliver tailored, efficient care while allowing patients to manage their health comfortably from home. This integrated model reduces hospital admissions and improves treatment outcomes, making home therapy more effective and accessible. With operations in over 140 countries, the company continues to expand its global footprint and advance remote care technologies, reinforcing its leadership in the evolving home healthcare industry.

