Hollyland Unveils Cosmo C2: A Challenge-solving Solution for Multi-Camera Broadcasting and EFP

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 13, Hollyland, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, unveiled its latest innovation, the Cosmo C2. This new product is designed for multi-camera live streaming and electronic field production (EFP). It responds to extensive market research and addresses several persistent challenges within the industry.

A Challenge-solving Solution for Multi-Camera Broadcasting and EFP

One standout feature is its 2TX (transmitter) and 1RX (receiver) configuration, which addresses issues typical of traditional 1TX and 1RX setups, such as excessive cabling, spatial constraints, and synchronization delays between camera feeds. With Cosmo C2, two transmitters can send image signals to a single receiver, reducing equipment setup and ensuring higher synchronization between camera feeds.

The Cosmo C2 features an impressive transmission range and minimal latency, making it ideal for high-quality live event broadcasts. It offers an extended line-of-sight wireless transmission range of 3,000 ft. (1,000 meters) and a back-to-back transmission distance of over 980 ft. (300 meters), effectively preventing insufficient transmission distances and avoiding screen glitches and stuttering. With latency as low as 33ms, it surpasses the typical 60ms benchmark that can cause noticeable screen misalignment during live events with LED displays, ensuring seamless synchronization for both displays and streams on-site.

Furthermore, Cosmo C2's proprietary HEVO2.0 technology effectively addresses common issues in live streaming, such as screen glitches or stuttering due to environmental interference. It can automatically detect surrounding frequency interference and seamlessly switch to a clean channel, ensuring uninterrupted transmission and an immersive experience. Additionally, the RX enhances visual smoothness by converting low frame rate inputs to 60P using a new frame rate compensation algorithm. Moreover, its design to retain the last frame upon unexpected signal loss prevents the awkward display of manufacturer logos during commercial live streaming.

Cosmo C2 simplifies traditionally complex workflows, offering plug-and-play compatibility for NDI, UVC, and RTMP outputs. By integrating NDI support directly into its receiver, it enables seamless local area network video streaming without additional converters. It also facilitates direct UVC streaming via its Type-C port with a USB-C to USB-C cable, bypassing the need for a capture card. Moreover, its RTMP capability allows direct cloud streaming, eliminating reliance on external devices for real-time transmissions.

Understanding the diverse demands of video professionals, Cosmo C2 supports both HDMI and SDI connections, accommodating fractional frame rate signals for unparalleled compatibility. The system includes comprehensive input and output ports, offering HDMI Input, SDI Input, and SDI Loopout on the transmitter, alongside multiple HDMI and SDI outputs on the receiver.

Power flexibility further enhances Cosmo C2's reliability. The transmitter supports DC power and NP-F batteries, while the receiver accommodates DC power and V-Mount batteries, ensuring uninterrupted operation across varied shooting scenarios.

Hollyland's COSMO C2 is designed to meet the evolving demands of live event broadcasting and EFP. Launched on February 13, 2025, it is now available through local distributors and on the Hollyland Amazon store. Pricing is as follows:

Cosmo C2 2TX & 1RX: $1,299

Cosmo C2 1TX & 1RX: $999

Cosmo C2 TX: $399

