Hollyland Unveils Lyra 4K UHD Webcam with Pro-Level Audio-Visual Integration and Consumer Affordability

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional audio-visual solutions provider Hollyland has unveiled its latest innovation, the Lyra 4K UHD Webcam, a professional all-new imaging solution that redefines what a webcam at a consumer-accessible price point can deliver. Featuring a large 1/1.5'' CMOS sensor, the Lyra bridges the gap between consumer convenience and professional audio-visual performance. Designed for creators, streamers, educators, and remote professionals alike, it introduces mirrorless-level quality and effortless usability to everyday content creation.

Hollyland Lyra 4K UHD Webcam Hollyland Lyra 4K UHD Webcam

For years, the consumer webcam market has struggled with the same set of limitations: small image sensors, poor low-light performance, and compressed sound quality. The Lyra directly addresses these shortcomings through three major technological breakthroughs, setting a new benchmark for high-performance webcams at an accessible price point.

At the heart of the Lyra lies a 1/1.5'' large-format CMOS sensor, boasting a light-sensitive area significantly larger than that of competing models in the same price range. Paired with an F1.8 aperture and 4K30 UHD output, the camera captures vivid color and exceptional clarity even in dimly lit environments. It also supports 1080p at 60 frames per second, ensuring smooth, lifelike visuals.

Sound quality receives an equally transformative upgrade. The Lyra features a built-in Hollyland LARK A1 wireless microphone receiver, allowing direct pairing with a LARK A1 transmitter for high-fidelity, cable-free audio. Its built-in omnidirectional microphone system records at 48 kHz/24-bit, maintaining broadcast-level clarity while eliminating background noise through smart AI noise reduction. This fusion of imaging and acoustics forms the Lyra's signature advantage—"4K Vision with Ultra-Voice," bringing synchronized, crystal-clear performance to both sight and sound.

Beyond its powerful core specifications, the Lyra enhances creative efficiency through AI-powered features. The built-in AI tuning system automatically adjusts brightness, contrast, and exposure based on the environment, while Hollyland's proprietary green-screen algorithm reduces post-production and setup costs. AI tracking and automatic framing ensure the subject remains centered, even during movement, while an optional beauty mode subtly refines appearance for a more polished presentation. When privacy is essential, a physical rotating lens cover instantly disables the camera, adding an extra layer of security during breaks or off-air moments.

The Lyra is not just a tool for online meetings, but also a versatile, multi-scene content creation device designed for round-the-clock use. In combining professional imaging and smart automation, it lowers the threshold for pro-grade content creation. It captures crisp 4K30 video clips during live streams or video calls. With HollyStudio software, users can easily fine-tune settings, bringing advanced production and post-production within reach for more creators.

Remote workers benefit from Lyra's clear portrait rendering and automatic adjustments that elevate the professionalism of virtual meetings. Content creators and streamers can rely on accurate subject tracking and a wireless audio system for smoother, more engaging broadcasts. Online educators gain stable, long-duration performance that keeps instructional recordings consistent in quality. Meanwhile, gamers and video producers enjoy the webcam's ultra-low-latency video and intelligent noise suppression that sustain immersion and interactivity.

Offered at an accessible price point, the Lyra sets a new benchmark where consumer affordability meets professional-grade performance. Aligned with Hollyland's vision of empowering people to connect, collaborate, and co-create, the webcam bridges the gap between everyday devices and studio-level tools, bringing premium imaging and audio quality within reach and enabling more seamless, synergistic teamwork across diverse environments.

The Lyra 4K UHD Webcam will be available globally starting Nov. 11 through the Hollyland Store, Amazon, and authorized retailers, priced from $149.

For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/product/lyra.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816868/Hollyland_Lyra_4K_UHD_Webcam.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816869/Hollyland_Lyra_4K_UHD_Webcam.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg