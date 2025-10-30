Hollyland Kicks Off Global Campus Initiative to Empower Student Creators Through Sound

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional audio-visual solutions provider Hollyland is set to launch its "Sound The Moment" Campus Creator Season across multiple countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Egypt, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan. The initiative aims to empower student creators worldwide and encourage self-expression through sound.

Sound The Moment Tour

"Hollyland has long been committed to inspiring student creativity through the Hollyland Academy EDU program, helping young creators explore their potential and express themselves with confidence," said Charon Liu, Brand Manager at Hollyland. "The new Sound The Moment campaign builds on that foundation, introducing a more immersive and engaging experience on campuses. It's designed to make creative expression easier, more intuitive, and truly enjoyable for the next generation of storytellers."

The "Sound The Moment" tour will begin in Brazil from October 27–29, followed by Indonesia from November 3–5. Activities in Japan and Egypt are also scheduled for early November, while Malaysia and the Philippines will follow with events throughout the month. Campaign updates on schedules and participation are available through Hollyland's official social media channels.

At the heart of the campaign is an immersive "Sound Playground," which is a vibrant, interactive space where students can play, explore, and create within their campus. Designed to blend fun with learning, the experience will transform sound into an accessible art form. Each participant will embark on a creative journey, moving from simply hearing everyday sounds to discovering their expressive and emotional power.

Highlights include stations such as "Sound the Puzzle," which introduces the concept of sound composition and lets students experience how tools like LARK A1 enhance clarity and precision in creative recording. "Sound Museum" invites students to rediscover familiar campus sounds, such as typing, laughter, and bouncing basketballs, and turn them into storytelling materials. "Sound the Smile" turns sound creation into a social experience, encouraging participants to record laughter and experiment with self-expression through sound.

The activity also features a gamified participation system, encouraging students to join all three creative experiences for a chance to win special prizes on-site. Hollyland invites university students across participating countries to take part in this engaging journey, while also welcoming more campus collaborations to foster long-term creative exchange and inspiration.

Beyond the interactive playground, the Hollyland Academy EDU program adds educational depth to the experience. Through demonstrations, real-world recording scenarios, and expert mentoring, students will learn practical audio creation skills that can be applied to classroom activities, club projects, or street interviews. The program will turn technical learning into an engaging and confidence-building process, nurturing a sustainable culture of campus creativity.

In addition to offline activities, students are encouraged to participate in Hollyland's online initiatives, such as WonderLand student track and the upcoming Campus Creator Lab, which offer students additional opportunities to showcase their work and connect with a broader creative community.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.hollyland.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollylandtech/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803710/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg