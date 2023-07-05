High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market worth $44.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the high-throughput screening (HTS) industry is poised to undergo significant advancements, revolutionizing the field of drug discovery and accelerating scientific research. Enabled by cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics, HTS will achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity. Researchers will have access to vast libraries of compounds, enabling the rapid screening of thousands or even millions of potential drug candidates against specific targets. This streamlined process will expedite the identification of promising compounds, leading to faster drug development and improved treatment options for various diseases. Additionally, HTS will expand beyond traditional pharmaceutical applications and find its way into areas like personalized medicine and agricultural research, facilitating tailored therapies and enhanced crop yield optimization. With continuous innovation and collaboration, the HTS industry will shape the future of scientific discovery, driving breakthroughs that positively impact human health and well-being on a global scale.

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $25.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $44.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D spending in the HTS market. Increased R&D spending can serve as a driving force for the HTS market due to expanded drug discovery efforts, a focus on personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative research efforts.

Browse in-depth TOC on "High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market"

471 - Tables

49 - Figures

373 - Pages

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $25.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $44.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, Technology, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of high-throughput screening technologies in emerging markets Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of open innovative models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.

On the basis type of product & service, the high-throughput screening market is broadly segmented into consumables , instruments, services, and software. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market. This can primarily be attributed to the wide use of reagents & assay kits in HTS techniques, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and rising government funding for life sciences research.

The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.

Based on application, the high-throughput screening market is categorized into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market in 2022. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.

North America was the largest regional market for high-throughput screening in 2022.

Geographically, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies Government funding and venture capital investments Increasing R&D spending Technological advancements in the HTS market

Restraints:

The capital-intensive nature of HTS instruments Complexities in assay development

Opportunities:

Emerging markets Growing applications in stem cell research

Challenges:

The dearth of skilled operators

Key Market Players:

Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), AXXAM S.p.A (Italy), Promega Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), BMG LABTECH (Germany), DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), Biomat Srl (Italy), HighRes Biosolutions (US), Cyclica Inc. (Canada), Crown Bioscience (US), and Sygnature Discovery (UK).

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the on-deck thermal cycler that integrates with the Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform.

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the on-deck thermal cycler that integrates with the Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform. In February 2023 , PerkinElmer Inc. launched the Multimode Plate Reader for high-throughput screening (HTS) applications and to accelerate drug discovery efforts.

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Advantages:

Accelerated Drug Discovery: High-throughput screening (HTS) expedites the drug discovery process by quickly screening a large number of compounds against specific targets. This speed enables researchers to identify potential drug candidates more rapidly, reducing the time and resources required for drug development.

Increased Efficiency: HTS employs automation, robotics, and advanced technologies, resulting in enhanced efficiency and productivity. The automated systems can handle multiple samples simultaneously, reducing manual labor and minimizing human error. This streamlines the screening process, allowing researchers to screen thousands or even millions of compounds in a shorter time frame.

Comprehensive Screening: HTS offers a systematic and comprehensive approach to screening compounds. By screening a vast library of compounds, including diverse chemical structures and natural products, HTS increases the likelihood of identifying compounds with desired biological activities. This broad exploration expands the possibilities for discovering novel drug candidates.

Target-specific Screening: HTS enables researchers to target specific molecular pathways or cellular functions, allowing for more focused screening. This approach increases the chances of identifying compounds that interact with the desired targets, leading to the discovery of potential therapeutics with specific mechanisms of action.

Cost-effectiveness: Although the initial setup costs of HTS can be significant, the long-term benefits often outweigh the investment. By streamlining the drug discovery process, HTS reduces costs associated with labor, reagents, and time. This cost-effectiveness makes HTS an attractive option for pharmaceutical companies and research institutions aiming to optimize their resources.

Innovation and Exploration: HTS fosters innovation by enabling researchers to explore vast chemical libraries and screen for various therapeutic targets. This approach encourages the discovery of new drug classes and expands the possibilities for developing treatments for challenging diseases.

Translational Research: HTS facilitates the translation of basic research findings into practical applications. By efficiently identifying potential drug candidates, HTS bridges the gap between academic research and clinical development, paving the way for the development of new treatments and therapies.

Beyond Pharmaceutical Applications: HTS has expanded beyond traditional drug discovery and found applications in other fields such as personalized medicine and agricultural research. In personalized medicine, HTS allows for the screening of patient samples to identify tailored treatment options. In agriculture, HTS enables the screening of compounds for crop improvement and disease resistance, optimizing agricultural practices.

In summary, the advantages of the HTS market lie in its ability to accelerate drug discovery, increase efficiency, facilitate comprehensive and targeted screening, offer cost-effectiveness, drive innovation, support translational research, and extend its applications beyond pharmaceuticals. These advantages position HTS as a valuable tool for advancing scientific research and improving human health.

High-Throughput Screening Market- Report Highlights:

Refinements in the segments of the global high-throughput screening market:

Company profiles give a glimpse of the key players in the market with respect to business overviews, financials, product offerings, and recent developments. The new edition of the report includes profiles for 25 companies. These companies include key market players and start-ups/mid-sized companies that have emerged in recent years due to the products they offer and various strategic investments undertaken in the high-throughput screening market space.

This report's current edition provides updated financial information/product portfolios of players and updated developments of profiled players from January 2020 to June 2023 . Expansions and product launches have been the principal growth strategies adopted by market players within this period.

to . Expansions and product launches have been the principal growth strategies adopted by market players within this period. The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes market share analysis, updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations and trends.

In the new edition of the report, the Rest of the World is further divided into Latin America and the Middle East , and Africa .

and the , and . The value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, pricing analysis, porter's fiver forces analysis, regulatory analysis and patent analysis were added in the market overview chapter.

In the product & service chapter, the instruments segment was further divided into liquid handling systems, detection systems, and other instruments. The consumables segment was also divided into reagents & assay kits, and laboratory equipment.

In the technology chapter, reporter-based assays, a new subsegment has also been added to the cell-based assays segment.

The biochemical screening and life sciences research segments were newly added to the application chapter of the current edition of the high-throughput screening market report.

