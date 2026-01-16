High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market worth $115.29 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market by Grade (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series), Tensile Strength (High Strength, Ultra High Strength), Formulation (Heat Treatable Alloy, Non-Heat Treatable), Product Form (Forging, Sheet, Plate, Extrusion, Other Product Forms), Processing Method (Cold Working, Hot Working), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Forecast to 2030", The high strength aluminum alloys market is expected to reach USD 115.29 billion by 2030 from USD 66.01 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47549886

High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 66.01 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 115.29 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 11.8%

High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Trends & Insights:

The high strength aluminum alloys market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for high strength-to-weight ratios in the aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and marine sectors. Continuous innovations in alloy composition, particularly in the 2xxx and 7xxx series, have provided excellent fatigue resistance, fracture toughness, and resistance to stress corrosion cracking, thereby expanding their applications in critical structural components. This demand is further fueled by the automotive sector's aggressive electrification goals, which require lightweight materials to reduce the weight of chassis and enclosures. Similarly, the aerospace industry continues to focus on improving fuel economy, payload capacity, and service life.

Europe dominated the high strength aluminum alloys market with a share of 36.2% in terms of value in 2024.

By grade, the 7xxx series segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By tensile strength, the high strength (300-500 Mpa) segment dominated the high strength aluminum alloys market with a share of 82.7% in terms of value in 2024.

By formulation, the heat treatable alloys segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By processing method, the hot working segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product form, the extrusion segment held the largest share of the high strength aluminum alloys market.

By end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rio Tinto, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Alcoa Corporation, and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited are star players in the high strength aluminum alloys market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Elka Mehr Kimiya, Guangdong Zhenhan Special Light Alloy Co., Ltd., YK Aluminium, and Avon Metals Ltd. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market"

260 - Tables

120 - Figures

300 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=47549886

The market for high strength aluminum alloys is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional aluminum manufacturers. Companies such as Rio Tinto, Alcoa, Constellium, Novelis, and Kaiser Aluminum, along with emerging firms like Norsk Hydro, are offering a wide range of high-quality alloys. The availability of these quality products from numerous reliable suppliers facilitates market growth, as various industries show increasing interest in utilizing high strength aluminum alloys. This variety of suppliers makes it easier for different industries to expand and thrive.

7xxx series segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the high strength aluminum alloys market during the forecast period

The 7xxx series aluminum alloys are projected to register the highest CAGR in the high strength aluminum alloys market. This is due to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, fatigue life, and corrosion resistance, which make them highly desirable in demanding industries. Sectors such as aerospace, defense, and high-performance vehicles primarily prefer 7xxx series alloys because of their strength and reliability. Additionally, investments in aerospace development, lightweight designs for EVs, and advancements in military projects are driving the rapid adoption of these alloys. Given their suitability for demanding applications and capacity for weight-reducing designs, the 7xxx series alloys are expected to experience accelerated growth compared to other grades.

Hot working segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the high strength aluminum alloys market during the forecast period

The hot working process method is expected to register the highest CAGR in the high strength aluminum alloys market, as this process allows manufacturers to make complex shapes and large structural components with enhanced mechanical properties such as tensile strength, ductility, and fatigue resistance. The hot working process is used for 2xxx, 6xxx, and 7xxx series alloys, which are widely utilized in aerospace, automotive, rail, and defense due to their advanced performance and reliability. Hot working also enables large-scale production with good efficiency, reduces internal stresses, and increases material uniformity. This is highly advantageous in structural and high-load applications. Due to the accelerating demand for lightweight yet strong components in virtually all industries worldwide, the adoption of hot-worked alloys is increasing, thereby driving faster market growth than cold working or any other manufacturing technique.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period

Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it exhibits impressive industrial innovation, stringent environmental norms, and substantial adoption rates within key sectors. The aerospace, automotive, electric vehicle EV), and defense sectors are demonstrating intense research and development, with subsequent adoption within Europe. These industries have been heavily investing in advanced aluminum alloys and emphasizing weight reduction due to strict CO2 emission norms. As Europe adopts and promotes EV production at a significantly substantial rate compared to the rest of the world, nations such as Germany, France, and the UK have emerged as leaders within aircraft production and sustainable infrastructure development due to intense demand for 2xxx, 6xxx, and 7xxx series high strength and ultra-high strength alloys.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=47549886

Kay Players

Prominent companies include Rio Tinto (UK), Hindalco Industries (India), Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Bahrain), Alcoa Corporation (US), RusAL (Russia), Century Aluminum Company (US), China Hongqiao Group (China), Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC (UAE), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), Vedanta Limited (India), Constellium (France), Kaiser Aluminum (US), UACJ Corporation (Japan), and Elka Mehr Kimiya (Iran).

Get access to the latest updates on High Strength Aluminum Alloys Companies and High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Mining Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

High Purity Gas Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Industrial Gases Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Rare Earth Metals Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Iron & Steel Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Permanent Magnet Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg